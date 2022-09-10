Everything announced by Marvel and Star Wars at D23 2022

MCU movies and Star Wars both got showcased at D23 2022, so here's everything the House of Mouse decided to reveal at there big event

Andor confirms exact place in Star Wars timeline

Updated:

DisneyMarvel Cinematic UniverseStar Wars

It’s the second day of D23 and the announcements won’t stop coming. Today we’ll be reportedly be hearing all about Disney’s plans for Star Wars, the Marvel Cineamatic Universe and much, much more.

To kick things off, Kathleen Kennedy came on stage to tell us a little about Star Wars and Lucasfilm.

YouTube Thumbnail

Andor Trailer

Kennedy described Andor as a “24-episode spy thriller” and promised that the second season was very close to finishing production.  Diego Luna meanwhile said that the sci-fi series was about the “awakening of a revolutionary.”

The cast and crew of Andor also shared a brand new trailer ahead of the three-episode premiere.

YouTube Thumbnail

Willow

Next up is Willow and Warwick Davies himself is on stage with the new cast, including Joanna Whalley, Erin Kellyman, and Ellie Bamber. Christian Slater also turned up to announce that he will star in the upcoming fantasy series

“Getting to a part of this show was an absolute dream come true.” he told the audience. “I’ve grown up watching [Warwick].” Slater promised that his character will be fun but joked shooting in the UK was a bit cold and rainy.

[More on D23 as we get it]

More from The Digital Fix

Editor at The Digital Fix and fan of dressing like a time-traveller, Tom loves three things; Marvel, Spider-Man, Ghostbusters... oh, and writing in the third person.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from The Digital Fix Follow The Digital Fix for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.