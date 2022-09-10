Everything announced by Marvel and Star Wars at D23 2022

It’s the second day of D23 and the announcements won’t stop coming. Today we’ll be reportedly be hearing all about Disney’s plans for Star Wars, the Marvel Cineamatic Universe and much, much more.

To kick things off, Kathleen Kennedy came on stage to tell us a little about Star Wars and Lucasfilm.

Andor Trailer

Kennedy described Andor as a “24-episode spy thriller” and promised that the second season was very close to finishing production. Diego Luna meanwhile said that the sci-fi series was about the “awakening of a revolutionary.”

The cast and crew of Andor also shared a brand new trailer ahead of the three-episode premiere.

Willow

Next up is Willow and Warwick Davies himself is on stage with the new cast, including Joanna Whalley, Erin Kellyman, and Ellie Bamber. Christian Slater also turned up to announce that he will star in the upcoming fantasy series

“Getting to a part of this show was an absolute dream come true.” he told the audience. “I’ve grown up watching [Warwick].” Slater promised that his character will be fun but joked shooting in the UK was a bit cold and rainy.

[More on D23 as we get it]