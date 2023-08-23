Deadpool’s wildest team-up won’t ever happen in the MCU

Deadpool has had some pretty unorthodox team-ups in the comics, but this one likely won’t be something we’ll see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if we’re enticed by the idea of it.

While we’re over the moon about the news of X-Men characters like Wolverine getting in on the Deadpool 3 release date party, we’re intrigued by this odd story of the Merc with a Mouth joining forces with one of the best Marvel villains from the page.

We’re talking about the giant cosmic being Galactus, who more than likely will eventually come to the MCU as a Fantastic Four baddie instead of in a Wade Wilson story.

More of a neutral, consumptive antagonist than a straight-up evil villain, Galactus employs the help of ‘Heralds’ like the Silver Surfer to seek out worlds for sustenance (we have seen this once before in live-action, in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer). He empowers them with cosmic powers, and they roam the stars alone at his behest.

Heralds have ranged from willing allies to heroes shackled by some kind of debt to him, the role has often been portrayed as a lonely one. Power at the cost of a lack of purpose and a duty to Galactus, who is one of the oldest entities in the Marvel canon.

In Deadpool Team-Up Volume 2, the US is in an economic meltdown and Wade is feeling the effects. Realizing that there’s no government bailout for super-mercenaries and running out of paying clients, he’s forced to look for a new gig. Luckily, Galactus is on the search for a new Herald.

Galactus’ seriousness paired with Wade’s… unseriousness… makes for a fun read, although we suspect it would quickly undercut the booming presence of Galactus as a big bad on screen, so don’t expect to see this make its way into upcoming Marvel movies.

