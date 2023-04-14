Star Trek Lower Decks season 4 release date speculation and more

What is the Star Trek season 4 release date? The new era of Star Trek has been full of surprises, and it’s perhaps Lower Decks that’s been the biggest surprise of all.

The animated series takes place in the late 24th century, sandwiched between the end of the Dominion War and the start of Star Trek Picard. Rather than focussing on the bridge crew (like the show’s senior officers and Star Trek captain) Lower Decks explores the adventures of the lowly ensigns and lieutenant junior grades. Despite this, the Star Trek series still has that distinct Star Trek feel. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Star Trek Lower Decks season 4 release date and more.

Star Trek Lower Decks season 4 release date speculation

Star Trek Lower Decks season 4 release date is scheduled for summer 2023. No specific date has been confirmed.

However, the comedy series will likely drop towards the end of the summer to make a gap between its start and the end of Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2, which will begin in late spring.

The news was confirmed in March 2023, where Lower Decks was also renewed for season 5.

Star Trek Lower Decks season 4 plot

Star Trek Lower Decks season 4 plot has been confirmed by Mike McMahan (the creator of the show) in a post to Twitter, and it sounds like a blend of classic adventures and a bigger, more intimidating threat.

McMahan shared: “In season 4 of Star Trek Lower Decks, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace.

“Luckily,” continued McMahan, “the crew of the USS Ceritos isn’t important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford, and provisional Ensign T’Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple of caves- all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way…”

That sounds a lot like seasons which have come before, with the added benefit of an exciting new member of the crew. Of course, fans will also want to know more about that destructive “unknown force.” Interesting.

Star Trek Lower Decks season 4 cast

Star Trek Lower Decks season 4 cast will include returning cast members from previous seasons aboard the USS Ceritos, as well as guest stars.

This means the likes of Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid will be back front and centre will all their friends and frenemies and new acquaintances too.

Who is in the Star Trek Lower Decks season 4 cast?

Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner

Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler

Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi

Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford

Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn

Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman

Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom

Fred Tatasciore as Shax

Gillian Vigman as T’Ana

In season 3, there were also plenty of guest stars as Nana Visitor, Armin Shimerman, and James Cromwell reprising their roles as Kira Nerys, Quark, and Zefram Cochrane respectively. Expect much more of that.

Star Trek Lower Decks season 4 trailer

There is no Star Trek Lower Decks season 4 trailer as it stands. Expect one to drop soon, with the sci-fi release date not too far away.

That’s it for now on Star Trek Lower Decks season 4 release date and more. There’s certainly lots to be excited for. For more on Star Trek, check out our guide to the Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 release date. Alternatively, learn more about the Star Trek movies and Star Trek characters like Captain Shaw, Admiral Shelby, Ro Laren, and Tuvok.