Disenchantment season 5 release date speculation, cast, and news

When is the Disenchantment season 5 release date? When Simpsons’ creator Matt Groening’s whimsical adult fantasy animated series, Disenchantment, hit Netflix for the first time back in 2018, it was a resounding success. With four seasons and 40 adventure-rich episodes under its belt, fans are eager to know what’s next for Bean, Elfo, Luci, and the citizens of Dreamland.

In true Disenchantment fashion, season 4 left a lot of unanswered questions and mysteries to be solved. From an evil Bean doppelganger to summoning Satan to Queen Dagmar continually up to no good, it’s no surprise that fans are demanding a season 5 to gain some closure on the tumultuous season. Plus, a chance to fly in the freaky skies once more wouldn’t go amiss.

So, what is there to know about the Disenchantment season 5 release date, cast, plot, and more? Well, a fair bit, actually, and luckily, you’re in the right place. We’ve gathered all the intel on what’s next for the misadventures of Bean and the gang. Whilst you wait for the new season to drop, check out our guide to the best animated series of all time or the best animated movies of all time. There’s a whole lot of animated goodness to be consumed. For now, here’s everything you need to know.

Disenchantment season 5 release date speculation

According to the show’s co-creator, Josh Weinstein can expect Disenchantment season 5 around Summer 2023.

Josh wrote on Twitter, “Yes, we are doing post-production on it now! We’ll be finished in May. Then it takes a month or so for other things to be done, so I’m guessing sometime this summer or after. It’s really good, and we’re thinking/hoping fans will be happy.”

Now, if that doesn’t sound like a certified renewal update, we don’t know what is. Well, Netflix saying so would be good too.

If the last four seasons are anything to go by, we’ve seen 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022 all with releases. With only a pandemic-related break in the mix, if season 5 is looking likely, which it most certainly is despite Netflix’s muted tone on the matter, then 2023 should be the year. Just like Josh Weinstein says.

For right now, though, the official social media accounts are remaining silent, like Netflix, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed and update this guide as soon as we hear more.

Disenchantment season 5 cast speculation

Disenchantment is known for its stellar cast members, that have remained strong throughout the past four seasons. Despite some questionable resolution for some of the cast at the end of Part 4, we’d say it’s pretty likely we’ll see them all return.

A speculative Disenchantment season 5 cast list:

Abbi Jacobson as Princess Tiabeanie, aka Bean

Eric André as Luci

Nat Faxon as Elfo

John DiMaggio as King Zøg

Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar

David Herman as The Herald

Billy West as Sorcerio

Maurice LeMarche as Odval

Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona, Prince Derek, and Jasper

Rich Fulcher as Turbish

Given how Part 4 ended, we’d also speculate the return of Richard Ayoade as Alva Gunderson, Steamland’s founder. Although Ayoade has only appeared in five episodes to date, there’s more to be explored from Steamland.

Disenchantment season 5 plot speculation

Spoilers ahead for season 4! Given the cliffhanger that the last season of Disenchantment left viewers dangling on, some answers to some pressing questions would be a great place to start in season 5. Thankfully, it looks like this could very well be the case.

Continuing on from the aforementioned Twitter thread from co-creator Josh Weinstein, he wrote, “So much happens, so many questions answered.”

Let’s recap a little on the ending of season 4. Viewers watched as Bean majestically defeated her dream doppelganger, Bad Bean, before falling (quite literally) from height as her mother, Queen Dagmar, threw her down into the sea. Luckily, it appears the princess of Mermaid Island and Bean’s love interest, Mora, is there to save Bean, and so the story continues.

It also still remains unclear what Dagmar’s ultimate plan is. Perhaps it has something to do with the magic that we’ve seen Bean perform, but it is yet to be addressed…

Elsewhere, we’ve got P.T. McGee’s Steamland freak show and Gawkatorium. After kidnapping a bunch of Dreamland’s residents, it seemingly comes down to King Zøg to save the day after his honk-themed escape from the insane asylum.

Finally, season 4 did reveal some answers about why Elfo doesn’t quite look like and fit in with the other Elves. With his heritage explained, season 4 also delved into the idea that the Elves, Trogs, and Sea Trogs are all linked with some precious goo (“the very thing”) that is hidden under Dreamland.

There’s a lot to unpack, and hopefully, Disenchantment season 5 will emerge successfully from the depths, like Bean, and provide some answers.

Where can I watch Disenchantment season 5?

The first four seasons of Disenchantment have found their home on Netflix. If you’re looking to rewatch or watch for the first time, then that’s where you want to head.

In terms of watching Disenchantment season 5, there’s been no official announcement from the team at Netflix about the show’s return yet. We can speculate, though, that Netflix is where it will be, but until we get news, we’ll have to wait and see.

