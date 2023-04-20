Is Kate Mulgrew in the Star Trek Picard finale as Admiral Janeway? This article contains spoilers for Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10.

It can now be hard to keep track of all the returning Star Trek characters in Star Trek Picard season 3. We’ve had Ro Laren, Moriarty, Lore, Admiral Shelby, and Tuvok, not the mention the entire main Star Trek: The Next Generation cast. But one name that has cropped up in the show, time and time again, is Admiral Janeway. This has fans geared up for the biggest cameo yet in the finale, but is Admiral Janeway in Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10?

Is Admiral Janeway in Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10?

Admiral Janeway is not in the Star Trek Picard season 3 finale, unfortunately. Despite mentions throughout the season (as well as the Borg plot and important progression for Seven of Nine) she remains one of the major cameos we never got.

Instead, Seven of Nine gets a scene in the Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10 with Tuvok where he promotes her to the role of captain upon the recommendation of the deceased Captain Shaw. Jumping into the land of speculation for a minute, this seems suspiciously like it may have been written for Admiral Janeway, but it could have been simply the practicality of bringing Mulgrew back didn’t work.

Still, we have her return in the animated series Star Trek Prodigy so if you're desperate for a Janeway-fix, check that series out or re-watch Voyager.