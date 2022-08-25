Solar Opposites season 4 release date speculation, plot, and more

Planet Shlorp, was a perfect utopia until the asteroid hit. One hundred adults… no, you know what? We’re not doing this. We did the whole meta thing with the Solar Opposites season 3 guide, and it was a lot of work, and no one but me liked it. You people don’t deserve my genius (Editor: I think we’re still doing the whole meta thing). Here’s everything you need to know about the Solar Opposites season 4 release date.

Created by Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland and Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Mike McMahan, Solar Opposites is an animated series about aliens stranded on Earth, learning our weird human ways, and trying to fit in, and it’s been one of Hulu’s biggest success stories.

The TV series is a wonderful blend of silly sci-fi antics and typical sitcom tropes with just a dash of meta-commentary thrown in for good measure. It’s basically Rick and Morty without the cynicism, to be honest. But when is the Solar Opposites season 4 release date?

Solar Opposites season 4 release date speculation

As of August 2022, we do not know the Solar Opposites season 4 release date. That said, we do know that our favourite Schlorpian family are definitely returning for a fourth outing.

Hulu and Disney announced the fourth season back in 2021 before the third series had even aired. Why? Well, obviously, because the show’s just so damned popular, you dumb human! God, I hate this planet.

Were we to speculate based on the previous release pattern, the show will probably debut in Summer 2023.

Solar Opposites season 4 plot speculation

We don’t know the exact plot of Solar Opposites season 4, and it’s difficult to make a prediction, to be honest. While the series has flirted with serialisation in season 3, it’s basically just been one-off sci-fi adventures for the most part.

Show co-creator Mike McMahan has teased that Solar Opposites season 4 will pick up where the third series left off, with Korvo and Terry trying to commit to a dull human life after they realised the Pupa was absorbing their toxic behaviour.

“When we start season 4, it has become an office show, and it really is a more straight-laced office show,” McMahan told MovieWeb. “But don’t worry because Terry and Korvo cannot commit to getting that right.”

Oh, and The Wall story will definitely continue because, let’s be honest, it’s great. Last time we saw the tiny kingdom, it had been taken over by a dangerous cult of Jessie who believed Pezzlie was their messiah.

We expect we’ll see more of those weird silver cops as well, they seem to be being built up into a recurring enemy for the Solar Opposites, but that’s pure speculation. We can’t see into the future, not without a crystal ball at least.

Solar Opposites season 4 cast

All of the Solar Opposites voice cast is expected to return, with Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack already confirming in an interview with Collider that they’ve recorded season 4.

Who’s in the Solar Opposites season 4 cast?

Justin Roiland as Korvo

Thomas Middleditch as Terry

Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack

Mary Mack as Jesse

Sagan McMahan as the Pupa

Christina Hendricks as Cherie

Tiffany Haddish as Aisha

Kari Wahlgren as Mrs Frankie

Rob Schrab as Principal Cooke

How many episodes will Solar Opposites season 4 have?

Solar Opposites season 4 will have 12 new episodes.

Where can I watch Solar Opposites season 4?

You can watch Solar Opposites season 4 in the US on the streaming service Hulu. Here in the UK, meanwhile, you can watch it on Disney Plus because we don’t have Hulu…

