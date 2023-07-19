When does Across the Spider-Verse come to Disney Plus?

When will Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse be on Disney Plus? The sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse, debuted earlier in the year to astonishing reviews, blowing fans away with its visual creativity and pitch-perfect story.

As the months tick by, Spider-Man devotees are getting itchy to catch the new movie once again, even though it’s (almost) entirely disconnected from the MCU at large. In our Across the Spider-Verse review, we called it one of the best movies of the year, so it’s no surprise that we’re all starting to look forward to when we can watch it again on streaming services.

Here’s everything we know on when you’ll be able to watch Across the Spider-Verse on Disney Plus and see Miles Morales take on the Spider-Man villains once again.

When will Across the Spider-Verse be on Disney Plus?

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse is not currently scheduled to come to Disney Plus, but it is heading to Netflix later on in the year.

Despite the vast majority of Marvel movies being destined for Disney Plus, because Sony owns the rights to Spider-Man, so the Web-Slinger’s situation is a little different. Sony doesn’t have its own streaming service (yet, thankfully), but it does have an agreement in place with Netflix, which sees its releases come to the streaming service after their theatrical runs.

The Netflix release date for Across the Spider-Verse isn’t yet confirmed, but we’d be expecting the film to land in either October or November. That doesn’t mean it’ll stay on Netflix forever, though, and if Disney does eventually take back control of Spider-Man to make things a bit tidier, we could see the Spider-Verse movies eventually sitting next to the likes of Iron Man and Doctor Strange.

