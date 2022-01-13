Disney casts Andrew Burnap in mystery Snow White role

Andrew Burnap, known for his performance in the TV series The Good Fight and his stage work in The Inheritance, is heading to the Magical Kingdom. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Tony award-winning actor has been cast as a mysterious leading character in Disney’s upcoming Snow White and the Seven Dwarves live-action movie.

An adaptation of the 1938 animated movie of the same name, the upcoming Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, will see Burnap appear in a brand new role, which has been written specifically for the live-action version of the Disney movie. Burnap is the latest star to sign his name onto the star-studded project. He will be acting alongside West Side Story’s Racheal Zegler, who is cast as the titular hero Snow White, and Gal Gadot (of DCEU fame), who will appear as the film’s antagonist, The Evil Queen.

Currently, no hints as to who exactly Burnap will be playing have been given or if his new character will be replacing Prince Charming as the male lead and romantic interest in the production. Stay tuned for updates.

Directed by Marc Webb with Marc Platt producing, the upcoming live-action will follow the original 1930s film’s example and be a whimsical musical. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose past credits include musicals La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen, will be penning songs for the upcoming flick.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves is one of the latest live-action ventures Disney is currently involved in. Along with this princess film, the studio is gearing up to release a live-action version of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey, and is currently developing Cruella 2 – the sequel origin story to the villain in the kids movie 101 Dalmatians.

While we wait on more Disney updates and news of Burnap’s mystery role, here is our list of the best Pixar movies of all time.