Eddie Murphy wants to do a Shrek movie starring Donkey

Puss in Boots is making waves with his new movie, and Eddie Murphy thinks Shrek’s buddy Donkey should be the next cartoon character to get his own animated movie as a reward for being so funny.

Murphy voiced Donkey in the original Shrek movie and the character became hugely popular, as did the franchise itself. With four Shrek movies now in existence, and a potential Shrek 5 release date in the pipeline, it’s no surprise that Puss in Boots is carving his own successful path in Hollywood, too.

It seems whatever happens for the franchise next, Murphy wants to be a part of it, as he tells ETalk that he would be keen to return as Donkey for either Shrek 5 or a Donkey spin-off.

“I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey. You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have done a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots.’ I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t as funny as the Donkey,” Murphy said.

“I would do a Donkey movie. I would do another Shrek in two seconds. [But] that’s on Dreamworks Animation. They have to want to do it. Dreamworks, if you all want to do it, just call me. I’m ready, I’m sitting and ready to do Donkey,” he added.

Well, sounds like Murphy’s stance on this is abundantly clear. DreamWorks, make it happen! While he’s waiting for that call, Murphy is currently starring in the Netflix movie You People with Jonah Hill.

