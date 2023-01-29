How do you watch the Shrek movies in order, including the spin-off Puss in Boots movies? Shrek is a staple within the animated movie genre.

The Shrek movie series includes some of the best movies for families around, and they’re accessible and entertaining (for the most part) for all. Previously, it was pretty easy to figure out how to watch the family movie series, because of their nifty number-based naming system, where the sequels have numbers next to them. Remember when movies used to do that?

But now that Shrek has another spin-off with the critically acclaimed new Puss in Boots adventure movie sequel, things are getting a little bit more muddled. So, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to do what’s right and put together a guide on how to watch the Shrek movies in order, chronologically speaking.

How to watch the Shrek movies in order

Puss in Boots

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek the Third

Shrek Forever After

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots

Puss in Boots is the first chronological instalment in the world of Shrek (the Shrek Cinematic Universe, perhaps?) and it tells the tale of Puss prior to his introduction tot he main story in Shrek 2. The animated movie follows Puss in Boots as he tries to clear his name from a bank robbery that he did not commit.

In doing so he has to bring his town a golden egg from a magical goose, with help from his friend – and sometimes more than friend – Kitty Softpaws along the way. It works as a standalone movie, and doesn’t directly lead into the next Shrek movie which is…

Shrek

Arguably the GOAT, Shrek is the movie that kicked it all off with such a bang. It introduced the world to Shrek and his crew, and is the perfect example of a kids movie that can also be watched and enjoyed by adults.

Shrek charted the romance between the lonely swamp ogre and Fiona, as they fight for their growing love in the face of the villainous Lord Lord Farquaad. Endlessly quotable, there are only two other Shrek movies that challenge the original for the crown of the best Shrek movie.

Shrek 2

One of those is Shrek 2. Shrek 2 is every bit as good as Shrek, bringing excellent new characters (including Puss and Boots) into the story which focussed Shrek using a magic wish to turn himself and Fiona into humans, so that they could be better accepted by Fiona’s family.

This all leads up to a brilliant climax, set against the song Holding out for Hero, involving a siege with a gigantic gingerbread man. It’s just as dramatic as it sounds and it’s great.

Shrek the Third

This is where things started to go downhill, but Shrek 3 is still a serviceable movie even if it doesn’t live up to what preceded it. It largely centres on Prince Charming’s revenge after the events of Shrek 2, as the death of Fiona’s father leaves a space for a new king.

The truth is though, it’s just not that memorable, with far fewer iconic, quotable, or riotously entertaining moments than the previous Shrek instalments. If you skipped this one, you wouldn’t miss too much.

Shrek Forever After

Shrek Forever After is an unfortunately named movie, because it’s the Shrek movie that pretty much put an end to the main Shrek movies. And there haven’t been any Shrek movies ever… after. Sigh.

This one follows Shrek’s descent into domesticity, and his struggles with raising a family and being torn away from his previous life. He ends up signing a contract with the devious Rumpelstiltskin which leads to unintended consequences which he must deal with.

It’s not awful, but it’s far away from the quality of the first two Shrek movies. In fact, the Shrek movies have never fully recovered.

Puss and Boots: The Last Wish

Or so we thought! Puss and Boots: The Last Wish is right up there with the very best of the Shrek movies, and could be the best Shrek movie ever. It’s even been nominated for an Oscar; no, you’re not dreaming.

Puss and Boots: The Last Wish brings the audience up to date with the adventures of the titular character post-Shrek 4. He finds that his nine lives are quickly running out, leading him towards a confrontation with death. Literally.

It’s better than anyone could have ever expected with some exceptional animation (which has never been the animated movie series’ strong point) and it’s reinvigorated the Shrek Cinematic Universe. Yes, that is the term we’re going to use.

For more on Shrek, take a look at our guide to the Shrek 5 release date. Or, you can keep up to date with every major new movie in 2023.