Early test footage for Shrek is absolutely horrific

Shrek may be one of the most popular animated movies of all time, but early test footage for the DreamWorks production was pure nightmare fuel. We know ogres are supposed to be scary, but the footage that’s surfaced from initial concepts of the 2000s movie is like something from a twisted horror movie.

The kids movie was an instant hit upon its release, receiving two Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Adapted Screenplay – the film is based on a picture book from the ’90s. The Shrek franchise has now spawned four family movies, as well as a Puss in Boots spin-off, and various TV series adaptations too.

Success wasn’t always on the cards for the big green ogre though, and early test footage of the movie from 1996 can certainly attest to that. The clip was released in 2010, but has recently resurfaced and it is enough to keep you away from any nearby swamps, that’s for sure.

The video is only ten seconds long, thankfully, but it shows a slightly taller, slightly skinnier Shrek dancing around to the song ‘I Feel Good’. An odd choice of song really, considering we feel anything but good after watching it.

Of course, we have to be fair to the animators at the time, who were only just beginning to explore computer animated stories thanks to the success of the Pixar movie Toy Story.

Luckily, the creators of Shrek spent a little bit more time experimenting with designs and animation styles, and the end result was far more appealing.

So next time your kids are misbehaving, just stick on the lost Shrek footage, and watch them beg for forgiveness. If instilling fear in your children is something you enjoy, check out our list of the best scary movies for kids.