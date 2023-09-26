Shrek’s house is on Airbnb, complete with Donkey and swamp

Airbnb has got into offering one-of-a-kind movie-themed venues in recent years – especially around Halloween. And the latest offering is a stay in Shrek‘s house in his swamp in Scotland – with Donkey as your host.

You and two guests can stay at Shrek‘s house – which was made legendary from its appearance in some of the best animated movies ever – for two nights, between October 27-29, 2023. We’ve previously brought you details from Airbnb of being able to stay in the Knight Bus from the Harry Potter movies, in the Sanderson Sisters cottage from Hocus Pocus, and in Hobbiton from Lord of the Rings.

On the Airbnb listing, you will find a message from your host – Donkey; “Located in the hills of the Scottish Highlands, Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre… and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans, thanks to yours truly. I’m swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay. Oh, and never mind the BEWARE signs. They’re probably for decoration.” Fans of the Shrek movies are going to face stiff competition to secure their place.

Donkey also gives some more details about what’s on offer; “During a stay in this spectacularly secluded swamp-scape, you can: relax in the ambiance of earwax candlelight, kick your feet up with a parfait (everybody likes a parfait!), swap stories around the fire until late in the night, enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning, and of course, enjoy the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s trusted outhouse (you know the one).”

The cottage and swamp is located in the depths of a forest in the Scottish Highlands, which does sound like the perfect place to spend the run up to Halloween. If you’re not lucky enough to be selected by Donkey for the stay, you’ll have to make do with some of the best scary movies for kids.

We’re still holding out hope that Shrek 5 is going to happen, but last year’s Puss in Boots movie was great in the meantime. You can find out more about the Shrek cast, while we look forward to Demon Slayer season 4 and Wednesday season 2.