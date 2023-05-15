Wish release date, cast, plot, trailer, and more news

What is the Wish release date? Get ready to head to the Magical Kingdom, friends, because a brand new Disney movie is racing to the big screen and is here to make sure that all your animated dreams come true.

That is right, the House of Mouse is gearing up to release its 62nd animated Disney movie. Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, Wish is a magical story set in the fictional kingdom of Rosa – located off of the Iberian Peninsula. Production on the upcoming animated movie was first announced back in 2022, and now, after waiting for a year, fans will be pleased to hear that Wish will be hitting cinemas in 2023!

But, you may be wondering about all the specific details of the upcoming film. Well, worry not; The Digital Fix is here to act as your Disney fairy godmother and is ready to give you all the necessary info. From the Wish release date, cast, trailer and more, here is everything you need to know about the new movie.

Wish release date

Wish will release on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, in theatres worldwide. This means that the new movie will be coming out in the same year that Disney is celebrating its 100-year anniversary – making it double special for all of us House of Mouse fans.

Wish will be coming exclusively to cinemas and run for the standard theatrical window of 45 days (at least) before becoming available to watch on streaming services. So, you better mark those calendars, folks and get ready to head to your local Cineplex later this year.

Who is in the Wish cast?

Only a few names have been confirmed on the Wish cast list, but it already looks like the new movie will be packed with A-listers.

Coming off her gig in the musical West Side Story, Ariana DeBose will be voicing the leading role of Asha – the 17-year-old girl who is tasked with saving the kingdom of Rosas.

Chris Pine, of Star Trek and Wonder Woman fame, will be voicing King Magnifico and hoping to join the ranks of the best movie villains. And finally, Alan Tudyk, who recently starred in the Disney live-action movie Peter Pan and Wendy, will be voicing the cute goat sidekick Valentino.

Here is the Wish cast list:

Ariana DeBose as Asha

Chris Pine as King Magnifico

Alan Tudyk as Valentino

Obviously, Wish will have more than just three characters, so keep your eyes on this guide as the list above continues to expand. From the recent Wish trailer, we saw that Asha lives in a busy kingdom and that at least three more human characters will assist her in her quest to save the day.

What is the Wish plot?

Thanks to an official plot synopsis released by Disney, we know that Wish will tell the story of Asha, who wishes on a star only to get more than she bargained for once a trouble-making celestial plummets down to earth.

Set in the magical kingdom of Rosas, King Magnifico rules over the world thanks to his claims that all wishes can come true if they are given to him. However, King Magnifico’s perfect façade isn’t without a few cracks as the 17-year-old girl Asha senses a darkness in the world.

Taking matters into her own hands, Asha wishes to the stars for help, and her pleas are answered once an adorable star with magical powers comes down from its high home to assist Asha in her quest to save the day.

From the trailer, it looks like Wish will feature plenty of fun action scenes, such as an infiltration into King Magnifico’s palace and glittery star attacks. However, despite having a plot synopsis and teaser clip at our fingertips, there are still some plot details for Wish that we don’t know yet.

Currently, it is unclear how King Magnifico has stolen all the world’s power or what calamity is heading Rosas’s way. We also don’t know who Asha really is except for being a woman with high intuition. If we look at past magical adventures from Disney, such as Tangled or Frozen, it is likely that Asha may be royalty, and who knows, maybe we will have a new Disney Princess or (in Elsa from Frozen fashion) a new Disney Queen on our hands.

Either way, Wish’s plot will be filled with adventure, conflict, and plenty of cute celestial magic to look forward to. We will keep you posted as more story details head our way.

Is there a Wish trailer?

Yes! The first trailer for Wish was released on April 27, 2023, and gave fans their first look at the upcoming film’s story and unique art style.

In the clip, we get our first looks at Asha and King Magnifico against the backdrop of a landscape that combines both 2D and 3D animation.

In the clip down below, you will get to see how Wish uses classic Disney watercolour animation with the 3D style that we’ve seen in some of the best family movies recently.

So yeah, not only is the teaser filled with story information, giving us glimpses at all the main characters and their fantastical world, but it captures how Wish is a love letter to Disney as a whole (I’m not crying, you are).

Where can I watch Wish?

You will be able to watch Wish in cinemas on November 22, 2023. If you were hoping to catch the animated movie online, sorry, but you’ll have to wait.

Wish is set to have a theatrical exclusive run – meaning that it will only be available to watch in theatres at least for the standard 45-day window – before it can head to other platforms.

However, once the theatrical exclusive run is up, fans will be able to watch Wish on Disney Plus. So don’t worry; viewing options are coming; they will just take a while to hit our small screens.

