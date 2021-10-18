Ryan Reynolds taking “little sabbatical” from movies after wrapping Spirited

It’s been a busy year for Ryan Reynolds. So far, he’s put out Free Guy, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and The Croods 2. We’ve not even touched on the work he does selling his gin, and he’s got the action movie Red Notice on the way as well. Basically, he’s a very, very, busy man. So it’s unsurprising that Reynold’s is ready to take a break now he’s finished filming another movie, Spirited.

Reynolds announced his decision to take a sabbatical on Instagram. “That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago,” he posted. “Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great Octavia Spencer.”

“Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie-making,” he announced. “I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

Reynolds’ incredible work ethic, charm, and popularity have made him a hot property in Hollywood in recent years. His career basically exploded after the success of Deadpool, and Reynolds has ridden the wave starring in some of the biggest action movies, thrillers, and science fiction movies of the last few years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Ryan’s busy schedule has made it difficult for Marvel to start work on Deadpool 3. The third Deadpool movie will be the Merc’ with a Mouth’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, but working out Reynolds’ schedule has been like trying to pin jelly to the wall, difficult and pointless.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige admitted as much in an interview with Collider. “[Deadpool 3] will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor,” he explained. “We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”