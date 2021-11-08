Gal Gadot says Wonder Woman 3’s Lynda Carter role is “even better this time”

Gal Gadot has told The Hollywood Reporter that “it means the world” to have Lynda Carter come back for Wonder Woman 3. Carter appeared in an end credits tease at the end of Woman Woman 1984, released in 2020. We don’t know many details about Wonder Woman 3 yet, but we know that Carter will return.

Gadot describes Carter, who played the role of DC’s Wonder Woman on television from 1975-1979, as a “mentor.”

“First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty [Jenkins, writer and director] and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one.”

She continued; “It’s even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly.” This implies that Carter will have more significant screen-time in Wonder Woman 3.

Gal Gadot is currently promoting her new Netflix action movie Red Notice, co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. She has also recently been announced in the role of The Evil Queen in the new live-action Snow White. Rachel Zegler, who is the star of the upcoming West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg, will play Snow White.

Lynda Carter was crowned Miss USA in 1972 and her portrayal of Wonder Woman went on to become iconic. She was the definitive Wonder Woman until Gal Gadot was cast in the DCEU and first appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016).

Wonder Woman 1984 was released day-and-date on HBO Max during the pandemic in 2020, but still managed to make over $160 million at the box office. It was not well received by critics, and has a “rotten” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The release date of Wonder Woman 3 is currently not known, but stay tuned for more updates.