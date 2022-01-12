Gal Gadot to star in remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief

One of Alfred Hitchcock’s best thriller movies is getting remade, with Gal Gadot in the lead role. Deadline reports that a new version of To Catch a Thief is coming together at Paramount, with the DCEU actor to star and co-produce the project.

Eileen Jones, whose previous credits include the Lethal Weapon TV series, has been tapped to write the script. As of now, Jones and Gadot are the only major talent attached to the production. Released in 1955, Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief features Hollywood legend Cary Grant as a former burglar who must help the police track down a copycat when he’s implicated for robberies he didn’t commit.

John Michael Hayes wrote the script, drawing from David Dodge’s original 1952 novel. Grace Kelly co-stars, the third of her ‘Hitchcock trilogy’ after Dial M for Murder and Rear Window. Kelly, Grant, and Hitchcock together make it something of a dream team for American filmmaking of that era. The Master of Suspense a lofty act to follow at the best of times, and this is one of his bonafide classics.

You can add this drama movie to the pile for Gadot. She’s also working on a new Cleopatra film with Kari Skogland directing, of MCU Disney Plus series The Flacon and the Winter Soldier, and she’ll be in Disney’s Snow White live-action remake.

This is to say nothing of Wonder Woman 3, which is still in active development. Gadot recently starred alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in the Netflix action movie Red Notice, which I called “quite exciting” in my review. Rawson Marshall Thurber plans to make two sequels to that, too. And she came back to the Fast and Furious franchise with Fast 9.

Phew! We'll keep you updated on To Catch a Thief