How to watch Ozark season 4 – when can you stream Jason Bateman’s Netflix series?

How can you watch Ozark season 4? The mysterious crime drama starring Jason Bateman has long gripped audiences with its various twists and turns since debuting on streaming service Netflix in 2017. The Netflix original drama was created by action movie mastermind Bill Dubque, who is known for his work on thrillers like The Accountant.

Ozark tells the story of the Byrde family, as husband Marty and wife Wendy (Laura Linney) leave their old life in Chicago behind and relocate along with their two teenagers to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. Their move, however, comes under less-than-savoury circumstances…

A financial advisor by day, Marty’s real objective in moving to sunny Osage Beach is to set up a $500 million money-laundering operation for a Mexican drug cartel after his previous one in Chicago went badly wrong. Now, as well as attempting to get back on the cartel’s good side, Marty and the rest of the Byrdes must contend with criminal families like the Langmores and Snells as well as the Kansas City Mafia.

Season 3 of the Emmy-winning drama showed the Byrdes pushed to their limits. Not only was Marty kidnapped and tortured by Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), the head of the Mexican drug cartel, but his wife Wendy had to make some tough choices in order to ensure the safety of her criminal family — including putting out a hit on her brother, Ben.

The third season, which has a 98% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, came to a grisly end as Helen Pierce, Omar’s brother, was murdered in order to preserve the Navarro empire: leaving the Byrdes to (quite literally) clean up the mess.

WHERE CAN I WATCH OZARK SEASON 4?

The first half of the jam-packed final season of Ozark will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday, 21 January. While previous seasons of Ozark were ten episodes long, season 4 has 14 episodes in total.

While other platforms like Disney Plus and Amazon Prime release their shows with one episode a week, Ozark is being split into two seven-episode parts, with all seven episodes being available to stream immediately once Ozark season 4 part 1 drops. It has not yet been announced when the final seven episodes will be released.

CAN I STREAM OZARK SEASON 4?

As a Netflix-exclusive series, the only way to stream Ozark is by having a Netflix account and subscription. If you haven’t yet got a Netflix account, here’s more information about the subscription costs.

That’s everything you new to know about watching Ozark, for more Netflix exclusives, check out our guides to Cobra Kai, Sex Education, and Bridgerton.