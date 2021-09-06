What is the Sex Education season 3 release date? It’s been more than a year since we last attended class at Moordale Secondary School, and it’s been a long wait. Ever since we saw Isaac delete that text Otis sent Maeve, we’ve been waiting to find out what’s going to happen to these confused, star-crossed… well not lovers, but nearly lovers.

Thankfully the third season of the wildly popular comedy TV series is almost here, and we might finally get a resolution to their will they won’t they storyline. Of course, if you’re reading this, you’ve probably got a few questions about the upcoming series. Luckily for you, we’ve been around the schoolyard a few times at this point and have learned a thing or two about the Sex Education season 3.

So get your blazer on, make sure you’ve got your homework packed, and grab whatever protection you need (there was a chlamydia breakout in season 2, after all). Here’s everything you need to know about the Sex Education season 3 release date, trailer, cast, and more.

What is the Sex Education season 3 release date?

Netflix has announced that Sex Education season 3 will release on 17 September 2021. Like a lot of the best movies and TV series this year, the show was delayed thanks to Covid-19 disrupting production schedules.

Filming on the hit series was supposed to begin in May 2020 but it was delayed until September. Netflix celebrated production beginning with a tweet and a short behind the scenes video showing the cast returning.

Where is the Sex Education season 3 trailer?

Sex Education season 3 doesn’t have a trailer yet, but that doesn’t mean the streaming service hasn’t been promoting the show. Netflix shared a hilarious mock promotional video where we see the cast attempting to encourage other pupils to enrol at Moordale High. The brief teaser also gives us our first glimpse of new headmistress Emma Mackey (Jemima Kirke).

What is the Sex Education season 3 plot?

Netflix has shared an official synopsis for Sex Education season 3. “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms,” it reads. “Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”

Other than that we’ve not got much to go on, but the cast has dropped a few tantalising tidbits here and there. Asa Butterfield told The Guardian that season 3 will open with a time skip following the second season’s shocking cliffhanger.

“There’s a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger. Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate,” Butterfield said. “He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don’t worry, though, he’s still tragically awkward too.”

We’ll also see the relationship between Maeve and Otis develop. Butterfield has promised that we’ll finally get to the bottom of why Otis opened his sex clinic, and we’ll see if it was to get close to Maeve or if he really enjoys helping people.

Not content with teasing us in the tabloids (sorry, Guardian readers, it’s not a broadsheet anymore), Butterfield has also been bigging the third season up on social media. “Lemme just say, you lot aren’t ready for season 3, trust me,” he cryptically shared on Twitter.

In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Butterfield shared what he thinks the future has in store for Otis and Maeve.“They both have a bit of growing to do if they are potential to become a couple,” he said. “But, equally, I can see them just being good friends. I love Emma [Mackey], and we all get on amazingly well. It’s hard to put your finger on when you do experience that chemistry, but there are moments — fireworks, really — when you work with someone, and it just feels right.”

Butterfield finished by saying that he and Emma didn’t get many scenes together in season 2 and that he was hoping they’d get more screentime together in the third series. Laurie Nunn, the series creator, has also dropped a clue as to what we can expect from the upcoming season. She told The Evening Standard that the theme of season 3 was “shame”.

Who is the Sex Education season 3 cast?

A number of the Sex Education cast are returning for season 3, as well as a few new faces. Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey are both obviously returning as Otis and Maeve. The promo video mentioned earlier also revealed that Gillian Anderson, Connor Swindells, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, and Alistair Petrie are ALL returning.

Season 2’s new pupils Sami Outalbali, Chinenye Ezeudu, and George Robinson are also set to return as Rahim, Viv, and Isaac, respectively. Netflix has also announced a whole slew of new characters, including the aforementioned new headteacher Emma Mackey, played by Jemima Kirke. The singer-songwriter Dua Saleh will also join the cast as Cal, a non-binary student.

Jason Issacs (hello to Jason) is also joining the cast as Peter Groff, the more successful, and not at all modest, older brother of former headmaster Mr Groff. One person who’s not returning for season 3 is Edward Bluemel, who played Maeve’s brother Sean and hasn’t been seen since season one. Bluemel told the Radio Times he won’t be back for the third season but teased maybe “further down the line” we’ll see if he returns.

Where can I watch Sex Education season 3?

Sex Education season 3 will be available on Netflix from 17 September 2021. You can watch the first two series on the streaming service now, though, if you need to catch up.

