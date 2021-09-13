Cobra Kai season 4 release date, trailer, cast, and more

Cobra Kai is The Karate Kid spin-off that managed to get the main cast members to reprise their roles 34 years later, rivals Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence. Initially launching on YouTube Red, Cobra Kai spent the first two seasons on the streaming service before being acquired by Netflix for the release of season 3. And now, not even a year after season 3, we’re eagerly awaiting the fourth.

If you’re not caught up, season three ended with a truce and team up between Daniel and Johnny that sees them training together. As a pair, they take on a bet to end all bets set by their rival, John Kreese. Whoever wins the All Valley tournament gets to keep their dojo, and the other must disband. This sets us up very nicely for a season 4 that promises the ultimate showdown.

When is the Cobra Kai season 4 release date?

The dojo awaits as Cobra Kai season 4 will officially be coming to Netflix in December. A specific date is yet to be revealed, but we know it’s 2021, and that’s all we can ask for really considering season three also came out this year.

After 3 1/2 months of production, I’m proud to say #CobraKaiSeason4 is officially wrapped! “Ready???! LET’S BEGIN!”#sentfrommysmartphone🦅 pic.twitter.com/1aX3Hj247O — William Zabka (@WilliamZabka) May 1, 2021

Thanks to Johnny Lawrence himself, we know that production concluded at the beginning of May after three and a half months on set. William Zabka shared a couple of photos of him training alongside the caption: “After three-and-a-half months of production, I’m proud to say Cobra Kai season 4 is officially wrapped! Ready???! LET’S BEGIN!”

The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season. pic.twitter.com/8iz2M6Bzw5 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 27, 2021

And, if waiting for season 4 wasn’t enough, Netflix has officially confirmed that Cobra Kai has been renewed through season 5.

When can we see the Cobra Kai season 4 trailer?

We don’t have a full-length trailer to share with you just yet, but we can instead share with you two teaser trailers, which pretty much equates to a whole one, right?

First up, an All Valley Karate Tournament teaser trailer was shared by Netflix at the beginning of August, showing a little of what’s to come.

And, as hinted at the end of season 3, the return of Terry Silver has received some epic build-up with a quick look at the man himself.

What is the Cobra Kai season 4 plot?

At the end of season 3, viewers saw John Kreese looking at a photo of himself and his captain in Vietnam, Terry Silver, before picking up the phone and calling him asking for help in taking on Johnny and Daniel at the next All Valley Karate Tournament.

And so, all the stars are aligning as we head into season 4 that promises some big karate battles between John Kreese and Terry Silver from the newly-acquired Cobra Kai dojo and the newly-merged Eagle Fang and Miyagi-do Karate. As we mentioned earlier, the loser will have to disband their dojo.

I've been watching and rewatching the All Valley tournament in Season 4. There are so many times when I get revved up and almost lose it. It's like every Rocky fight rolled into one and built up with so much hype and anticipation, leading to an explosion of nonstop action. — Hayden Schlossberg (@McSchlossberg) July 14, 2021

Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg shared a very amped up tweet reflecting on the fight scenes we can expect in season 4. “I’ve been watching and rewatching the All Valley Tournament in season 4,” Schlossberg says. “There are so many times when I get revved up and almost lose it. It’s like every Rocky fight rolled into one and built up with so much hype and anticipation, leading to an explosion of nonstop action.”

Unlike the previous seasons, season 4 looks at a more equal playing field for Johnny and Daniel as they partner up their dojos. In conversation with Deadline, Ralph Macchio talks about the growing relationship between the two lead roles heading into the newest season: “What I’m most looking forward to in the Daniel/Johnny team-up is the challenge. Navigating their varied personalities and stubborn mindsets as they work toward the same endgame. Their history is nuanced and multi-layered. They are wired so differently even though their intentions are aligned.”

You ready? Lets begin! Season 4 of Cobra Kai is officially underway! pic.twitter.com/9fnWk5oWUp — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 26, 2021

We also know that episode one is titled ‘Let’s Begin’, and while that doesn’t tell us a lot (or anything, really), it’s the start of something epic.

Who are the Cobra Kai season 4 cast?

Cobra Kai season 4 will see the return of a lot of familiar faces from the previous seasons:

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Jacob Bertrand as Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Peyton List as Tory Schwarber

Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz

And there are a few new cast members that we know about too:

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny (The Good Place)

Oona O’Brien as Devon (Sky High)

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver (The Karate Kid)

Speaking to Deadline, co-creator Hayden Schlossberg revealed the return of Thomas Ian Griffth from Karate Kid III to the sequel: “For now we’ll say we’ve been looking forward to working with Thomas Ian Griffith for a long time, and we were very patient with ourselves to find the right moment, and Season 4 is that moment.”

That’s all we’ve got for now, but with December quickly looming, we’ll be sure to keep this guide updated with everything we hear from the Cobra Kai crew, so we suggest checking back for all the latest.