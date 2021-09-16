Bridgerton season 2: release date, cast, trailer, and everything else we know

Lady Whistledown is getting ready to expose some fresh scandals as Netflix’s hit historical drama, Bridgerton, is officially coming back to our screens. That’s right, after becoming the most-watched Netflix TV series two days after its debut, the Emmy nominated Shondaland series is gearing up for its second season – a new love story centred around Daphne’s brother Anthony Bridgerton.

Bridgerton’s first season introduced us to the drama-filled world of London’s social season during the Regency era. Bridgerton instantly hooked viewers with its spicy story filled with debutantes navigating their way through high society and their hot battles with playboy rakes during their pursuit of love and marriage. The freshman season ended with a bang, giving us some happy endings, a bit of heartbreak and revealing the identity of the series’ mysterious gossip columnist. Going into season 2, there are plenty of characters whose stories we are itching to dive into and plotlines that need firming up. However, thanks to a string of production delays (courtesy of a global pandemic) and some secrecy on Netflix’s part, many are still wondering what Bridgerton season 2 will look like and when will it be released?

Well, fear not, because The Digital Fix has you covered. Hold onto your petticoats and top hats, Bridgerton fans, because we’ve made like the gossip-hungry Lady Whistledown and have gathered all the juicy details you need to know about Bridgerton season 2.

Bridgerton season 2 release date: when is Bridgerton season 2 coming out?

Unfortunately, Bridgerton season 2 doesn’t have a set release date. However, we have done some snooping and have made some educated calculations on when we can expect the blistering romance to return.

Bridgerton season 2 officially began filming back in April 2021. However, several Covid-19 related incidents have slowed down production. So far, filming for the series has been halted twice, with the show’s crew and cast members testing positive for Covid-19 back in July. But fear not, after some self-isolation and more tests onset, as of August 3, Bridgerton season 2 went back to filming and is officially back on track.

We are not sure how much the pandemic set back the series as a whole, but looking at the time frame and considering how filming began a few months ago, Bridgeton season 2 will most likely release sometime in mid or late 2022 – as long as there’s no other health concerns or production mishaps.

Bridgerton season 2 plot: What is Bridgerton season 2 about?

Bridgerton season 2 won’t be following the romance of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page) like the first season did. This time around, we will be seeing a fresh love story unfold between a new pair of nobles, with Lady Whistledown ready to expose an all-new scandalous affair.

As the first season was based on Julia Quinn’s romance novel The Duke and I, it’s been speculated that Bridgerton season 2 will be based on the novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in the Bridgerton series. This new story focuses on the eldest son of the Bridgerton family Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), and his new love interest Kate Sheffield – changed to Kate Sharma in the TV series.

If you can’t remember our future leading man, Anthony is Daphne’s older brother, who in season one had a hot relationship with opera singer Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett). Well, as we all know from how season one ended, that relationship didn’t really work out, and now Anthony is looking for a wife, not for love but simply to marry.

In the novel, Anthony turns his attention to the Sheffield (now Sharma) sisters, intending to court the youngest of the two, Edwina. However, Edwina’s fiery and intelligent sister Kate doesn’t trust Anthony’s playboy reputation, and soon the two enter a heated battle of wits while also fighting off their undeniable and growing attraction to one another.

Of course, this is purely based on the book, and the series has been known to deviate from Quinn’s original work. We won’t know the official premise for season 2 until Netflix releases one to the public. However, that being said, it is pretty much confirmed that Anthony will be one of the main protagonists this time around. When discussing how the new season won’t be following Daphne’s story, Phoebe Dynevor said: “We’re very much passing on the baton to the lovely [Jonathan Bailey], who plays Anthony, and that will be the main storyline of season 2 and the story arc of season 2.”

During an interview with Variety, showrunner Van Dusen also touched on Bridgerton season 2 being all about Anthony and hinted at the emotional journey fans can expect from the character. “We pick up Anthony after we’ve seen what he’s been through with his mistress, Van Dusen says. “He’s thinking, ‘Was that love?’ Some would call it that, others would not. We’re exploring those concepts of duty and honour once again.”

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, has also teased that audiences will see a different side of her character in season two. “It’s got a whole lot spicier, I will say. You definitely see more sides to her. We find out at the end of season 1 [that she’s Lady Whistledown], that is there, but we don’t get to explore it. But the world cracks open,” Coughlan teased. “I feel like the Bridgerton world has grown and you’re going to see a lot more sides to her. She’s a sassy chick.”

We also know the name of the first episode of Bridgerton season 2, courtesy of a tweet shared by Van Dusen. Episode one of Bridgerton season 2 is titled ‘Capital R Rake’.

Even though we don’t know everything, it seems like Bridgerton season 2 will be full of romance and, of course, captivating drama between Kate, Anthony, Edwina, and Anthony’s past lover. Needless to say, Lady Whistledown will have her hands full with trying to keep up with all the upcoming scandals.

Bridgerton season 2 cast: Who is in Bridgerton season 2?

Bridgerton season 2’s cast will be made up of new and familiar faces. Johnathan Bailey will be returning to play Anthony Bridgerton, and Simone Ashley (Sex Education) will join the cast as Anthony’s love interest, and this season’s heroine, Kate Sharma.

Besides Ashley, Netflix has cast more new talent for season 2. Via a tweet, the streaming service announced that Charithra Chandran would play Kate’s younger sister Edwina Sharma, and Shelley Conn would play Mary Sharma, Kate’s mother. The platform confirmed that Calam Lynch would play Theo Sharpe, a show exclusive character, and Rupert Young will play Jack.

But, there is a notable character who won’t be returning, none other than the original Duke of Hastings. That’s right, get ready for some severe hunk heartbreak because we won’t be seeing Rege-Jean Page appear as Simon Basset in Bridgerton season 2. According to an Instagram post from the show, the good news is that at least his character wasn’t killed off. It seems like the Duke is simply living his happily ever after with Daphne – just not on screen.

Despite her missing Duke, it is expected that Phoebe Dynevor will return as Daphne, if only for a small role or a brief cameo. We are also expecting Julie Andrews to reprise the voice of Lady Whistledown, however, she may be replaced by Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, following season one’s big reveal.

Although nothing has been officially announced, we are also confident that the core cast from the first season will re-appear. Our speculative list of returning stars includes Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte. We will keep you updated as more cast members are confirmed in the following months.

Bridgerton season 2 trailer: Is there a Bridgerton season 2 trailer?

Currently, there is no trailer for Bridgeton season 2, but Netflix hasn’t left us completely hanging. The streaming service did release a cheeky video, where it announced that season 2 was on its way back in January. You can watch the video below:

The video is essentially a montage of Bridgerton season 1 in all its historic and spicy glory. However, no new footage for Bridgerton season 2 was included in the short clip. While it may not be a trailer, it’s at least something to keep us satiated until Netflix releases an official first look at the upcoming and no doubt scandalous season.

When will there be a Bridgerton season 3?

The good news is that Netflix has already ordered season 3 and season 4 of the spicy series. That means that fans can sit back and relax, knowing that Lady Whistledown is ready to scratch any romance itches TV fans may have for a few more years.

Neither of these seasons have a release date, but if filming follows the same pattern as season 2 did, we can expect a yearlong gap between season 3 and season 4. Although nothing is officially confirmed, judging from the time frames between these seasons (minus all the pandemic problems), Bridgerton season 3 will likely drop in 2023 and season 4 in 2024. Stay tuned for updates.

Where can I watch Bridgerton season 2?

Like the first season, Bridgeton season 2 will be a Netflix exclusive. That essentially means that if you want to watch the upcoming romance and indulge in all the hot affairs, you will need to sign up for the streaming service. If you are hoping that Bridgerton season 2 will eventually move to another platform, you’d be out of luck, I’m afraid.

Since the show is a Netflix Original and a wildly popular one at that, it is pretty much guaranteed that the series will stay on Netflix, so buckle up and get ready to renew your subscriptions.

