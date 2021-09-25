Netlix reveals new Ozark season 4 clip

A new clip for the hit crime TV series Ozark has been released. Ozark season 4 has been highly anticipated, and now after a year of waiting, we finally have some new news about everyone’s favourite criminals. During its global fan event, TUDUM, Netflix gave fans a peek at the upcoming season where Marty and Wendy are experimenting with a new mousse (that looks like blood) and some more money laundering.

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, the series centres around a married couple and their family who relocates to the Lake of the Ozarks for money laundering. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde. During the event, Bateman greeted fans virtually and described what we could expect for season 4 of Ozark. The star said the new series, which is still currently filming, is complex and definitely worth waiting for. He then contextualized the clip, saying it shows a new mousse, hinting that it is the couples new money laundering venture.

However, what was shown didn’t quite fit with the pitched scheme clip Bateman hinted at. Instead, the couple is washing a red substance off each other, looking entirely down as they do. The clip is short and quite ominous but fits into the overall crime drama aesthetic that we all know and love about the show.

Ozark Season 4 is still currently filming. However, the new season is expected to release in 2022 on the streamer.

