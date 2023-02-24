Will there be an Outer Banks season 4? The Netflix series Outer Banks sounds like a sci-fi show, but it’s actually about two groups of teenagers living in the titular Outer Banks of North Carolina.

While Outer Banks sounds like a pretty standard CW show, it’s actually a surprisingly intriguing TV series about a missing father and a hunt for lost treasure (yes, really). Now the Outer Banks season 3 release date is upon us, fans have already binged their way through the Netflix series, and they’re hungry for more. So will there be an Outer Banks season 4?

Yes, Outer Banks season 4 was announced on February 18, 2023, at a Poguelandia Fan Event in Huntington Beach, California. In a statement, co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke thanked fans and Netflix for making the fourth season possible.

It said: “Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular. The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

