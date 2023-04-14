Outer Banks cast and characters — who’s in the adventure series?

Who are the Outer Banks cast and characters? Outer Banks follows a group of teens as they adventure out to hunt treasure related to one of their father’s mysterious disappearance.

Orange sunsets, beach waves, and romantic entanglements abound, the TV series from Netflix keeps growing on the streaming service.

With season 3 all wrapped up and digested, here’s everything you need to know about the Outer Banks cast and characters.

Outer Banks cast list:

Chase Stokes as John B. Routledge

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara “Kie” Carrera

Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward

Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank

Austin North as Topper

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Maryland-born actor Chase Stokes plays John B. Routledge, the Pogues’ leader. He’s also the love interest and eventual boyfriend of Sarah Cameron (more to come about her later).

Before Outer Banks, Stokes appeared in small TV roles from 2014 onwards in Stranger Things, Daytime Divas, and Tell Me Your Secrets. He was meant to be in the teen series One of Us Is Lying, but the shooting would have clashed with Outer Banks.

Fun fact, Chase almost played beloved Stranger Things character Steve Harrington.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Actor and model Madelyn Cline is a rising star and plays Sarah Cameron on the show. She’s often been called the princess of the Kooks, but she’s actually a rather rebellious figure which leads her to get involved with the Pogues and John B., who becomes her boyfriend.

Cline’s most notable role outside of Outer Banks — considered to be her breakout role — came in 2022’s Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion.

Madison Bailey as Kiara “Kie” Carrera

Kie, the daughter of a successful restaurant owner, is a Kook who hangs out with the Pogues. She comes from a wealthy family, who doesn’t approve of her affiliation with the group.

Madison Bailey began acting in 2015, appearing in Mr. Mercedes and DCU show Constantine. And in 2018 she was in Black Lightning, staying on the CW sci-fi series for two seasons. Bailey then moved on to Outer Banks, and we’re happy she did.

Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward

Jonathan Daviss stars as Pope Heyward, who is often described as the brains behind the Pogues.

Daviss has been in a number of small movies, then graduated to Netflix’s Do Revenge, which is an absolute blast. He appeared in one episode of Revolution as a young actor, before landing Outer Banks in 2020.

Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank

Rudy Pankow portrays JJ Maybank, who is John B.’s best friend since their early childhoods. A slightly impulsive character, JJ suffers abuse at the hands of his father, which impacts his storylines.

Pankow was born in Alaska and became interested in acting at an early age. He has theatre experience in The Nutcracker, Mary Poppins, and Oliver Twist — not too shabby.

Austin North as Topper

Topper is Sarah’s ex-boyfriend before John B. and is a Kook who absolutely hates the Pogues.

Austin North seems a much nicer fellow though, and has had a number of guest spots in the likes of Jessie and other Disney Channel productions like I Didn’t Do It before moving on up in the world.

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Charles Esten brings Sarah’s father, Ward, to life. He’s a wealthy man who lives in the richer part of the Outer Banks: Figure Eight.

Esten is an impressive guy — he’s an actor, musician, and comedian. You may recognise him from his biggest role outside of Outer Banks, Nashville. His time on that show kickstarted his music career, too.

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Drew Starkey is Rafe Cameron, Ward’s son and Sarah’s older brother. Rafe is a troubled character with substance abuse and anger issues

Starkey is also Garrett Laughlin in the Simonverse movies (which is a thing we now realise exists) Love, Simon and The Hate U Give.

He was also Hawkins in the short-lived VH1 Scream: Resurrection horror series.

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Carlacia Grant moved up from a recurring character in season 2 to a regular in season 3, with her character Cleo — a member of Captain Terrance’s cargo ship crew from Nassau. She befriends Sarah and John, soon becoming a member of the group.

Grant’s biggest role outside of the Netflix series was on the drama series Greenleaf, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey. We’re guessing it’s she’s only going up from here, however.

Those are the up-and-comers on Outer Banks.