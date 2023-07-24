Oppenheimer had one hilarious screening we wish we’d gone to

Like many of you, we caught Oppenheimer and Barbie this weekend. Easily two of the best movies of the year, and although we enjoyed them immensely, there was one showing we have some FOMO about.

As revealed by @sapunintended on Twitter, one lucky audience for Oppenheimer had the pleasure of watching the Christopher Nolan movie with Barbie’s subtitles. The accompanying image, sent from the user’s cousin, shows Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer overlaid by Barbie’s dialog.

The location was sadly left off, but that might be a good thing since we might attend for the laugh. Both are great new movies now that we’ve seen them, and watching like this would be one way to take ‘Barbenheimer’ even further conceptually. Mix and match to create a bizarre cinematic concoction.

In terms of who’d deliver what best, I’m going to go out on a limb and say that the Barbie cast could handle Oppenheimer, but the same isn’t true for the Oppenheimer cast doing Barbie. Sorry, Cillian, Robert, and Matt, but you’re not Ryan Gosling or Margot Robbie.

Ultimately, this was just another extension of the phenomenon that was ‘Barbenheimer’. Two of the most distinct and exciting films of the year, one a drama movie and the other an adventure movie, coming out at the same time to enormous fanfare is to be celebrated in all forms.

You can read our Barbie review and our Oppenheimer review — both positive — if you want to know why they’re both worth your time. We wrote about how ‘Barbenheimer’ shows what going to the cinema should be like.

