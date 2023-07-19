Where can I watch Oppenheimer in 70mm IMAX? Christopher Nolan is always at the cutting edge of filmmaking, and Oppenheimer is no different. Nolan shot as much of the movie as possible using 70mm IMAX film, and he wants you to see it in that format.

Oppenheimer is in just about every cinema on Earth this weekend, but only a few Oppenheimer cinema formats have the full blessing of Christopher Nolan. This guy wants his best movies to look at their best, and we have no choice but to respect that.

We’ve got a full guide on how to watch Oppenheimer, but you’re reading this because you want to see it at its most impressive. So where do you have to go to watch Oppenheimer in 70mm IMAX? There aren’t many of these cinemas out there, but here’s where you can find them.

Where can I watch Oppenheimer in 70mm IMAX?

There are just 30 cinemas in the world capable of screening in 70mm IMAX, with 19 of them in the USA and three in the UK.

We know that 70mm IMAX is Christopher Nolan’s preferred format for the movie, and there’s certainly joy to be found in seeing one of the most exciting new movies of the year in the most cutting-edge theater possible. Keep reading to find out where all of these places are…

Complete list of 70mm IMAX cinemas in the USA:

Harkins Arizona Mills 25 & IMAX in Tempe, AZ

AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX in San Francisco, CA

Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX in Universal City, CA

TCL Chinese Theater IMAX in Hollywood CA

Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX in Ontario, CA

Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX in Irvine CA

Esquire IMAX in Sacramento, CA

Regal Hacienda Crossings & IMAX in Dublin, CA

AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Regal Mall of Georgia & IMAX in Buford, GA

IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis, IN

Chrysler IMAX Dome Theatre, Michigan Science Center in Detroit, MI

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX in Grand Rapids, MI

AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX in New York, NY

Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX in King of Prussia, PA

Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX in Providence, RI

AMC Rivercenter 11 & IMAX in San Antonio, TX

Cinemark 17 & IMAX in Dallas, TX

Regal Opry Mills & IMAX in Nashville, TN

Complete list of 70mm IMAX cinemas in Canada:

Scotiabank Chinook & IMAX in Calgary, AB

Scotiabank Edmonton & IMAX in Edmonton, AB

Cineplex Cinemas Langley & IMAX in Langley, BC

Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga & IMAX in Mississauga, ON

Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan & IMAX in Woodbridge, ON

Kramer IMAX, Saskatchewan Science Centre in Regina, SK

Complete list of 70mm IMAX cinemas in the UK:

BFI IMAX, British Film Institute in London, UK

The Ronson Theatre at the Science Museum in London, UK

Vue Manchester IMAX & The Printworks in Manchester, UK

Complete list of 70mm IMAX cinemas in the rest of the world:

IMAX, Melbourne Museum in Melbourne, Australia

IMAX Theatre, Palac Flora in Prague, Czechia

