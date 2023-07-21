Barbie movie’s Proustian joke explained

What does the Proustian joke mean in the Barbie movie? There are so many deeper references to the Barbie lore in the new movie, that it might fly over the heads of those who are unfamiliar. But one joke in particular has left fans wondering, and it doesn’t even have anything to do with Barbie.

In the Barbie movie, you can find references to Skipper, Ruth, and Allen, all important figures in the history of Barbie. You can even find links to classic Barbie culture in the Barbie soundtrack. But we’re here to talk about one of the quickest jokes in the movie — one that has clearly stuck with us.

So let us clear a few things up for you with our guide on the Proustian joke explained in the Barbie movie, so you can enjoy it to the fullest extent.

What’s the Proustian joke in the Barbie movie?

In Barbie, a joke is made about ‘Proust Barbie’, which is a fictional Barbie that references the famous French novelist, Marcel Proust.

The joke comes when Barbie is being asked to go back into her box. When she steps inside, she remarks that the smell is a Proustian memory, to which Mattel CEO Will Ferrell says to one of his colleagues: “Remember Proust Barbie? That did not sell well.”

Who is Marcel Proust?

Marcel Proust is a French novelist, essayist, and critic. He was known for his works such as ‘In Search of Lost Time’, ‘Swanns Way’, and ‘Time Regained’.

There’s a reason that Greta Gerwig chose to make reference to him, and it actually makes a lot of sense when you think about it.

“In ‘Remembrance of Things Past,’ in ‘Swann’s Way,’ he is literally thrown back into his childhood through the taste of the madeleine,” said Gerwig [via AP News]. “I thought, well, that’ll be a nice Easter egg for one person.”

It turns out, the Proust references links Barbie to Oppenheimer beyond their shared release date. It was known that Proust was a favorite of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Is it possible that, in an alternate world, Oppenheimer would have owned a Proust Barbie? …No. But we can dream.

Is Proust Barbie real?

There’s no real life ‘Proust Barbie’, so it looks like it was a result of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s imagination.

That said, there have been plenty of weird Barbie prototypes over the years. Barbie Video Girl Doll, for example, was one who had a camera in her front, so you could record yourself and play it back on a miniature TV screen. …Maybe a Barbie modeled on a famous French novelist doesn’t sound too out of whack, after all.

For more, take a look at our list of the best feel-good movies. You can also check out our thoughts about this summer’s least feel-good movie in our Oppenheimer review, and find out everything you can about the Oppenheimer cast. You can also get to know the Barbie cast, too. Don’t forget to mark your calendar with all the other new movies coming out, and take a gander at our list of the best movies of all time!