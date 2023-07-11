What age rating is the new Barbie movie? Given that Barbie toys have been a fixture in the lives of millions of children for generations, it’s understandable that young audiences will flock to cinemas to watch the new movie, starring Margot Robbie.

Barbie, with Greta Gerwig in the director’s chair, looks set to be a colorful adventure split between Barbie Land and the real world. It’s one of the most exciting new movies of the year, and families will want to know what Robbie and Ken actor Ryan Gosling – as well as an ensemble made up of the best actors in Hollywood – have to offer.

The Barbie movie release date is nearly upon us. Families are preparing to book tickets for what could be one of the best movies of the year, and they want to know the Barbie movie age rating to see whether the movie will be suitable for their kids.

What age rating is the new Barbie movie?

The Barbie movie has a PG-13 age rating for “suggestive references and brief language” in the USA and the equivalent 12A certificate in the UK.

Based on that classification information from the MPAA, it sounds like Barbie is aiming to be one of the best family movies of the year as a softer PG-13, rather than pushing at the edge of becoming R-rated.

That mild certification is also present in the UK, with the BBFC issuing its 12A rating for “moderate innuendo, brief sexual harassment, and implied strong language”. While parents should be cautious as always when deciding what to show their kids, it doesn’t sound like there’s too much here that will be a problem for young audiences.

Certainly, this will be the more family-friendly part of this summer’s biggest cinematic double bill. The Oppenheimer release date is set for the same day, and that movie has been given an R rating. Tom Cruise is gonna watch them back-to-back.

