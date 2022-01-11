Michael Bay and Gareth Evans team up for The Raid remake on Netflix

Few could have predicted that a Welsh writer-director would end up making one of the best Asian-set action films of the last decade, but that’s exactly what happened when Gareth Evans made the The Raid in 2011, following up the cult hit with The Raid 2 in 2014. And now blockbuster behemoth, Michael Bay, wants in on the action, finally getting a Hollywood reboot off the ground at Netflix.

The original film stars Iko Uwais and follows an elite Indonesian SWAT team who become trapped in a high-rise apartment building run by a ruthless mobster and must fight their way out.

Now, Deadline are reporting that Michael Bay – director of Bad Boys, The Rock, Armageddon and the Transformers franchise – is producing a Hollywood version of the action movie, with Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3, The Hitman’s Bodyguard) directing. Evans will be an executive producer. Bay recently made 6 Underground for Netflix.

Hollywood has been trying to reboot the title ever since it gained critical acclaim and a cult following. This version is set in Philadelphia’s drug-infested “Badlands,” where an elite undercover DEA task force climbs a ladder of cartel informants to catch an elusive kingpin.

“We’re incredibly excited about Patrick’s unique vision for this film. It’s a distinctly original take on the material, which promises to pay great respect to the original film while also bringing a fresh approach and perspective that will set its own course in the action genre,” the producers said.

Evans has recently gained further critical acclaim with the hit TV show Gangs of London which stars Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu, Paapa Essiedu and Valene Kane. The second season is now hotly anticipated, after the first season dominated the BAFTA Cymru awards.

