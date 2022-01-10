Will Smith apologises to Michael Bay over Bad Boys shirtless scene

Will Smith has found a creative way to apologise to Michael Bay after a disagreement about a shirtless scene in the first Bad Boys movie. Smith sent the action movie auteur a signed copy of his new book ‘Will’ along with a note that read “OK, Michael. You were right. I was wrong!”

What was Will wrong about? Well, in the book Smith opens up about a disagreement the pair had while filming the first Bad Boys movie. Apparently, during one of the thriller movie’s intense chase scenes – where the film’s villains have kidnapped Tea Leoni – Bay wanted Smith to be shirtless, but the Fresh Prince was resistant to the idea.

Eventually, the pair hit a compromise. Smith could wear a shirt during the chase, but he wasn’t allowed to button it. After they finished filming the scene, Bay reportedly told Smith that he’d just made him a movie star. Judging by the inscription in the book, it’s taken a few years, but Smith has finally come round to the idea.

Bay shared Smith’s apology on Instagram in a fun little video where he pretends to discover a copy of ‘Will’ by his pool. “Mr Will Smith gave me a present for Christmas… it looks like a book,” He joked. “It’s Will Smith’s new book, but in it I found something ‘OK Michael, you were right I was wrong’, I think that’s Will Smith’s signature… it looks like an apology for something. I think it’s when I made him run without a shirt in Bad Boys, or a shirt on half-open, and made him a movie star.”

Whether Smith has Bay to thank for his stardom is debatable – he’d already appeared in Six Degrees of Separation and two other films by the time he starred in Bad Boys – but it was his first blockbuster. After Bad Boys, Smith made a string of hits, including Independence Day, Men in Black, and Enemy of the State.

Since then, Smith’s career’s gone from strength to strength, and while he might not be the box office draw he once was, his recent Golden Globes win for King Richard proves his star still shines.