The Expendables 4 casts The Raid star Iko Uwais as villain

Iko Uwais, star of The Raid action movies and Netflix thriller movie The Night Comes For Us, is taking on The Expandables. Deadline reports that he’s signed on to be the villain in The Expendables 4, facing the likes of Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Sylvester Stallone.

Not much is known about the plot at present, but Uwais’s character is said to be an arms dealer who used to be in the military, who has a private army at his disposal. Given his moves in nigh every movie, he’s been in thus far, even the recent Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, the thought of him with an army at his disposal is quite terrifying.

He’ll be facing the usual band of mercenaries and hired guns, featuring Randy Couture, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Tony Jaa, Megan Fox in addition to the above. The fourth instalment in the series, this will be Stallone’s final, as he announced once his filming was done that he’s now stepping away, leaving Statham in charge of leading the Expendables on whatever they do next.

Scott Waugh, a stuntman who’s transitioned into directing, is in the director’s chair for the film, using a script by Spenser Cohen, Max Adams, and John Joseph Connolly. By the time The Expendables 4 comes out, it’ll have been eight years since the third, so we’re all ready to become expendable, or whatever the tagline is.

A currently untitled spin-off is in the works, with Stallone producing, and filming set to begin this October. D.J. Caruso, who directed XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, is helming that project.

The Expendables 4 is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.