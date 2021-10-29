Gangs of London season 2 release date, trailer, cast, and more

Sky Atlantic’s crime drama TV series, Gangs of London, brought violence, corruption, and power struggles to our screens with its debut season in 2020. Set in, you guessed it, London, season 1 saw international rival gangs battling it out as the man at the top, Finn Wallace, was taken out. With the whole system thrown into chaos and a battle for order pitting big players against each other, the show took viewers through a tumultuous and bloody thrill ride.

With viewing figures that catapulted it to the top of the rankings for Sky Originals content, it’s no surprise that we can look forward to a second season of this hit show. Loosely based on the video game of the same name, Gangs of London was almost turned into a film but was instead transformed for TV by award-winning filmmaker Gareth Evans.

While we await its return and wonder what’s next, we’ve put together everything we know so far about the new episodes, from the release date, to the cast, to where the show will lead viewers.

Gangs of London season 2 release date: When is Gangs of London season 2 out?

Gangs of London season 2 will storm back onto our screens in 2022 but, as far as a specific date, we don’t have one to share with you just yet.

Gang warfare! Best thriller movies

We do know that the cast and crew were back in production in June 2021, and with a 10-day halt to filming due to, you guessed it, a pandemic-related issue, the crew have been back at it to bring gang rivalry back to our screens.

Gangs of London season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer for Gangs of London season 2?

We don’t have a trailer for Gangs of London season 2 to share with you just yet, but we’ll keep this updated as and when it drops, so be sure to check back periodically.

Gangs of London season 2 cast: Who is in Gangs of London season 2?

There was a tumultuous ending to season 1 that left the fate of some of Gangs of London’s main players, markedly one, up in the air. More on that later. We do have some of the names that we can look forward to welcoming back.

Sky has confirmed the following cast members from season 1 will be returning:

Sope Dirisu as Elliot Finch

Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace

Brian Vernel as Billy Wallace

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani

Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani

Paapa Essiedu as Alexander Dumani

Valene Kane as Jacqueline Robinson

Orli Shuk as Luan Dushaj

Narges Rashidi as Lale

Asif Raza as Asif

And there are five new cast names to add to the ranks:

Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central)

Salem Kali (Dealer)

Fady El-Sayed (A Private War)

Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice)

Jasmine Armando (French rapper)

The fate of Sean Wallace (Joe Cole) hangs in the balance with no word from the set on whether he’ll be returning after the cliffhanger finale. And, whilst it’s clear that Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney) was killed off early doors, he may continue to appear in the show as he did in flashbacks during season 1.

Gangs of London season 2 plot: What will happen in Gangs of London season 2?

Gangs of London season 1 finished up with a lot of open-ended affairs. As mentioned, the fate of Sean Wallace has been left unclear. He was shot in the head and declared dead by the police, which feels pretty final… but is it truly the end for him?

This also left viewers wondering who Elliot Finch is really working for? His police cover was blown, but yet he ended up shooting Sean on behalf of The Investors and let Alex Dumani escape. So, what’s next for Elliot and the Dumanis?

Where to watch? The best streaming services

In an interview with Screen Rant, co-director Corin Hardy spoke about what viewers can expect in season 2.”When I was editing the last episode, I was also imagining if there was going to be a season 2. What could happen? Who’s still alive? What could these fragmented relationships lead to, and what predicaments could they face? I dreamed quite big with more crazy action sequences,” he explained. “Yes, there’s some things in season 2 that I’ve been looking to find a way into a project. And I’m pleased to say they’re in season 2, and it’s utter carnage.”

We’ll definitely take more carnage from Gangs of London season 2, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated on everything we know about the new season as and when we hear.

In the meantime be sure to check out our list of the best TV series on Netflix.