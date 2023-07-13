The Infinite Tsukuyomi in Naruto explained

What is the Infinite Tsukuyomi in Naruto? Most anime villains cook up an evil scheme of some kind. Still, few plots are as nefarious as Madara Uchiha and Obito Uchiha’s plot to trap the world in the Infinite Tsukuyomi.

For most of the Naruto anime’s run, our heroes battled the various Akatsuki members in an attempt to stop them from seizing the Tailed-Beasts. What our favorite Naruto characters didn’t realize, though, is that even the Akatsuki didn’t know the real reason they were capturing the beasts. It was all part of a plan concocted by Madara, Obito, and Black Zetsu to cast the Infinite Tsukuyomi.

But what is the Infinite Tsukuyomi? How do you cast it? And what can you do to escape it? Well, to answer these questions, we’ve broken into the Uchiha’s secret shrine and decoded their ancient tablet to bring you the secrets of the most powerful genjutsu ever seen in Naruto. Warning, big spoilers for one of the best anime series ever ahead.

The Infinite Tsukuyomi explained

Infinite Tsukuyomi is an incredibly powerful genjutsu capable of casting the entire world into an eternal illusion. Those trapped in the Infinite Tsukuyomi are immediately immobilized and cocooned in the bark of the God Tree, where they live in a never-ending dream based on their most deep-seated desires.

Madara Uchiha originally believed that the Infinite Tsukuyomi was a jutsu passed down to ensure world peace. However, in reality, he’d been manipulated by Black Zetsu. Infinite Tsukuyomi was, in fact, a trap designed to harvest the collective chakra of humanity so Kaguya Ōtsutsuki could be revived.

How to cast the Infinite Tsukuyomi

To cast the Infinite Tsukuyomi, the user needs to become the jinchūriki of the Ten-Tails, a powerful monster formed when you combine the chakra of all nine Tailed-Beasts in the Gedo Mazo statue. By becoming the Ten-Tails’ Jinchuriki, the user can manifest a Rinne-Sharingan, a powerful dojutsu that combines the Sharingan’s and the Rinnegan’s strengths.

Once manifested, the user reflects their Rinne-Sharingan off the moon, generating an all-encompassing light. Anyone the light touches, even those indoors, is immediately entranced by the Infinite Tsukuyomi, after which the roots of the God Tree ensnare the victims cocooning them in its bark.

Effects of the Infinite Tsukuyomi

Those caught in the Infinite Tsukuyomi gain the ripple-like pattern of the Rinnegan in their eyes and immediately stop moving. While their consciousness lives in a dream world that grants them eternal happiness, their physical body is taken into the roots of the God Tree, where it’s slowly drained of chakra.

Over the years, the tree feeds on the victim’s chakra, slowly robbing them of their personalities and features. Ultimately the bodies of those trapped in the genjutsu are converted into White Zetsu. At the same time, their chakra is used to grow a new Chakra Fruit, a unique fruit produced by the God Tree that grants extraordinary power to anyone who eats it.

All known Infinite Tsukuyomi dreams:

Chōji Akimichi: Lives in a world where he has a girlfriend who loves his large appetite.

Gaara: Reverted to childhood, where he lives happily with his restored family and plays with his friend Naruto.

Hinata Hyūga: Neji is revived, and she is in a happy relationship with Naruto.

Ino Yamanaka: Sasuke and Sai fight for her affection and her father’s brought back to life.

Karin: Gets revenge on Zōsui and has Sasuke, who is the Hokage, smile kindly at her again.

Kankurō: He builds the ultimate puppet.

Killer B: B and the other jinchūriki go on an adventure to stop Akatsuki.

Kiba Inuzuka: Becomes Hokage and declares a national holiday for dogs.

Mei Terumī: Finally marries the man of her dreams.

Rock Lee: Defeats Naruto and Neji, winning the love of Sakura.

Sai: Learns to smile again.

Shino Aburame: Discovers a giant new insect species.

Shikamaru Nara: He and Temari decide not to get married, and Asuma Sarutobi and Shikaku Nara never died.

Temari: Becomes the favorite of her siblings

Tenten: Lives in a world where Team Guy are extremely mature. In the anime, she remembers the world before the dream, thanks to the Treasured Tools of the Sage of Six Paths.

Tsunade: Nawaki and Dan Katō never died and she lives peacefully with them.

Yamato: Is the official leader of Team 7.

Known users of the Infinite Tsukuyomi

The only known users of the Infinite Tsukuyomi are Madara Uchiha and Kaguya Ōtsutsuki. However, we know that Obito could have used it, as he started to prepare the technique prior to being defeated by Naruto, and we can surmise that if Kaguya can do it, then the other Ōtsutsuki should be capable of casting it as well.

Breaking the Infinite Tsukuyomi

There is only one known way to release the Infinite Tsukuyomi, and that’s to have a Rinnegan user weave the rat hand seal while channeling the chakra of all nine Tailed-Beasts. It’s also possible for two individuals, one possessing the Rinnegan and the other the chakra, to form the seal to release everyone, as in the case of Naruto and Sasuke.

Not everyone is affected by the Infinite Tsukuyomi either. Rinnegan users are seemingly immune to the effects of the genjutsu and can protect others using a perfect Sussano to block the moon’s light. Additionally, White Zetsu, Black Zetsu, and those reincarnated by Edo Tensei are immune to the Infinite Tsukuyomi.

While Tenten was still trapped in the Infinite Tsukuyomi in the anime, at least her connection to the Sage of the Six Path’s treasured weapons gives her some immunity to its effects. That’s why she remembers even while in the illusion.

