The Uzumaki Clan massacre in Naruto explained

What happened during the Uzumaki Clan massacre in Naruto? The Naruto anime is full of mysteries, which is hardly a surprise when you consider it’s a show about ninjas (secrets are their business). Still, few puzzles in the series are as enduring as the fate of the Uzumaki Clan.

It makes sense why fans are desperate to know about the clan. After all, Naruto (and some of our other favorite Naruto characters) is an Uzumaki, and the anime series gave some tantalizing hints as to what happened to this revered family. So we thought we’d do our best Jiraiya impression and “research” what happened to the Uzumaki Clan.

We’re going to look into how did they go from one of the most feared clans in the world to a few scattered refugees (and at least one Akatsuki member) and who killed them? Here’s our attempt to explain the Uzumaki Clan massacre in Naruto.

Who were the Uzumaki Clan?

The Uzumaki clan was a well-known family of ninjas from the land of Uzushiogakure, a small country allied to Konohagakure. Members of the clan were famous for their bright red hair and skill in sealing jutsus, but the Uzumaki’s greatest weapon was their vast chakra reserves.

You see, the Uzumaki were distant relatives of the Senju clan, Ashura, and the Sage of the Six Paths. This connection to the God of Shinobi, remote as it was, gave them exceptionally long life spans and greater than average reserves of spiritual energy. The quality of their chakra was so high that some members could conjure chains easily capable of binding a tailed beast, making them highly suited to becoming jinchūriki.

Known Uzumaki Clan members:

Naruto Uzumaki

Kushina Uzumaki

Nagato

Karin

Ashina Uzumaki

Boruto Uzumaki

Himawari Uzumaki

Hinata Uzumaki

Mito Uzumaki

What were the Uzumaki Clan’s powers?

The Uzumaki Clan had several unique abilities that made them extremely powerful shinobi. As descendants of Ashura, they inherited his powerful life force and physical energy. This gave the Uzumaki naturally immense reserves of chakra and extremely long life spans.

At least one clan member, Karin, could even heal people through her chakra. In addition, the Uzumaki clan excelled in sealing jutsu and created several powerful techniques, most notably the Dead Demon Consuming Seal and the Eight Trigrams Sealing Style.

Why was the Uzumaki Clan massacred?

Sometime after the Uzumakis settled in Uzushiogakure, a group of more powerful nations attacked and wiped out the clan as they feared the family’s sealing techniques.

Only a handful of Uzumaki’s survived, most of whom settled in Konoha, although some traveled to Amegakure and Kusagakure.

Which nations attacked the Uzumaki clan?

While it’s never explicitly said in the manga or the anime, we are told it was a group of nations. Considering how powerful the Uzumaki were, it’s likely that some of the Great Shinobi Countries (Iwagakure, Kumogakure, Kirigakure, and Sunagakure) were involved. The only nation we know didn’t attack was Konohagakure, as they were allied to the Uzumaki.

