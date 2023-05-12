Is Kurama the strongest Tailed Beast in Naruto? In the world of Naruto, there are several titanic creatures known as Tailed Beasts — giant creatures who are basically walking, talking engines of destruction made of pure chakra.

Nine of these beasts exist, each having a different number of tails ranging from one to nine. Much of the anime series’ latter half revolves around the Naruto characters trying to protect the Tailed Beasts from the villainous Akatsuki, who want to use them for their nefarious ends.

The question is, though, who’s the most powerful of the nine Tailed Beasts? Kurama, the Nine-Tails, is sealed inside Naruto, so you’d expect by shounen anime rules for him to be the toughest-tailed beast, but is that true? Is Kurama the strongest Tailed Beast in Naruto?

Kurama is the strongest of the original nine Tailed Beasts, but his power pales in comparison to the Ten-Tails. We saw in the anime that Naruto, while channelling just half of Kurama’s chakra, could effortlessly deflect seven Tailed Beast Balls at once and then easily defeated the Beasts in a one-on-seven fight.

Kurama actually tells Shukaku that the number of tails they have indicates their power, although the Nine-Tails could have been making a joke at the One-Tails expense. Still, as we say, while the Nine-Tails is the strongest of his ‘siblings,’ he is a lot weaker than the Ten-Tails, which makes sense when you consider that the Ten-Tails is created from the combined chakra of all nine Tailed Beasts.

