What’s Madara Uchiha’s Mangekyou Sharingan power in Naruto?

What is Madara Uchiha’s Mangekyou Sharingan power in Naruto? The Uchiha Clan is one of the most powerful and feared ninja families in the Naruto anime and manga. Their fearsome reputation comes from their bloodline limit ability, the Sharingan, a unique dōjutsu that gives them special eye powers.

The strongest Uchiha we meet in Naruto can evolve their eyes beyond a regular Sharingan, though, becoming what’s known as a Mangekyou Sharingan (Mangekyō in the original Japanese). More than a few of our favorite Naruto characters unlocked this advanced Sharingan (including at least two Akatsuki members) and accessed the unique powers it grants.

You see, the Mangekyou gives its wielder a unique power in each eye. Sasuke got Kagutsuchi and Amaterasu, Itachi got Tsukuyomi and Amaterasu, while Obito and Kakashi shared Kamui (Don’t ask. It’s complicated). The question is, then, what power was granted to the founder of the Uchiha clan? What is Madara Uchiha’s Mangekyou Sharingan power. Warning spoilers for one of the best anime series ever ahead.

We don’t learn Madara Uchiha’s Mangekyou Sharingan power in either the Nauro manga or anime series. Still, in the videogame Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Generations, we see Madara perform a time-reversal technique during the opening OVA, which many believe is his Mangekyou Sharingan power.

In the OVA (which you can watch below), we see Madara and Hashirama’s final battle, during which Madara appears to use his right eye to put a pin in a moment in time, after which he can use his left eye to reverse time to the moment he pinned. It should be said, however, that this is non-canon, and we never see the Uchiha clan founder use the technique any other time.

Although, let’s be honest, if he’s reversing time, would we ever know he’s done it? We don’t think so. Beyond his possible time-traveling powers, Madara’s eyes have several confirmed abilities that he shares with all Uchiha who’ve awakened their evolved sharingan.

Madara’s known abilities include a perfect full-body Susanoo that rivals the power of a tailed beast, and after implanting his brother’s eyes, he gained Eternal Mangekyou, meaning he’s totally immune to the blindness that normally affects Mangekyou users.

