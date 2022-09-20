Naruto filler episodes: everything you can skip in the anime series

What Naruto filler episodes are there? One of the defining anime series of the 2000s and beyond, Naruto has proven incredibly popular for decades now. Over the course of hundreds of episodes, fans have followed all the Naruto characters through thick and thin.

Between the original animated series, and the sequel Naruto: Shippuden, there’s a lot of ground to cover if you’re a newbie to the titular ninja and his nemeses in Akatsuki. Like any longform anime, Naruto has its share of skippable arcs. These are seasons and episodes that can offer some fun misadventures or character work, but don’t impact the story enough to be mandatory.

With 700 episodes in total, we can tell you, not all of it is required viewing. We’ve compiled a full list of all the Naruto filler episodes, so you can just focus on all the magic and martial arts. Both Naruto and Shippuden are covered, to give you the most chakra on your journey as possible. And really, getting through Naruto is kind of like becoming a master ninja (Editor: it’s really, really not).

What are the Naruto filler episodes?

Naruto 26 – Chunin Exams arc

Naruto 97 – Search for Tsunade arc

Naruto 101 to 106 – Land of Tea Escort Mission arc

Naruto 136 to 219 – Land of Rice Fields Investigations arc

Shippuden 57 to 70 – Twelve Guardian Ninja arc

Shippuden 91 to 111 – Three Tails’s Appearance arc

Shippuden 144 to 151 – Six-Tails Unleashed arc

Shippuden 170 to 171 – Big Quest for Fourth Hokage’s Legacy arc

Shippuden 176 to 196 – Locus of Konoha arc

Shippuden 223 to 242 – Paradise Life on a Boat arc

Shippuden 257 to 260 – Two Fates arc

Shippuden 271 – Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation arc

Shippuden 279 to 281 – Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation arc

Shippuden 284 to 295 – Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation arc

Shippuden 303 to 320 – Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation arc

Shippuden 347 to 361 – Fourth Shinobi World War: Climax arc

Shippuden 376 to 377

Shippuden 388 to 390

Shippuden 394 to 413 – Birth of Ten-Tails’s Jinchuriki arc

Shippuden 416 to 417 – Birth of Ten-Tails’s Jinchuriki arc

Shippuden 422 to 423

Shippuden 427 to 450 – Birth of Ten-Tails’s Jinchuriki/Jiraiya Shinobi Handbook: The Tale of Naruto the Hero arcs

Shippuden 464 to 468

Shippuden 480 to 483 – Childhood arc

Naruto filler episodes

Naruto itself has quote a bit of filler, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Instead of over 200 episodes, you really only have 119 to get through. Easy! Two one-off episodes occur in the first half of the fantasy series, then another few closer the halfway line, then a huge swathe before the finale.

Some off the filler does contain scenes that can matter to certain characters, so keep that in mind when choosing not to watch. Ultimately though, it’s all clean, easy, and sets you right up to dive headfirst into Naruto: Shippuden. Good thing too, because that one’s not quite as simple.

Naruto: Shippuden filler episodes

At 500 episodes, watching all of Naruto: Shippuden is a good deal more of a task than its prequel. That’s a lot of cool ninja action! For this TV series, around 200 episodes can be glossed over, if you just want to the most plot-driven parts of the saga.

Almost every arc has at least one episode that can be put aside. Unlike Naruto itself, you can’t just skip to Shippoden’s grand climax. If you’ve watched that far, you should definitely soak up as much as you can before saying goodbye.

That's all the Naruto filler covered.