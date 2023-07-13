How do you watch Naruto in order? Let’s be frank watching Naruto can be a daunting prospect if you’ve never watched an anime series before. Afterall, there are more than 700 episodes in total, and that’s before we get to the spim-off Boruto.

Don’t worry, though; we’re here to help. We’re Naruto experts who are ready to teach you how to properly enjoy one of the most popular and best anime series of the last two decades. By the time we’re done, you’ll be telling all your friends who your favorite Naruto characters are, even when they’ve definitely stopped listening to you. So here we go, here’s how to watch Naruto in order.

How to watch all of Naruto in order

Naruto

OK, the Naruto anime is technically split up into two different shows, the first being Naruto and the second being Naruto Shippuden. We’ll start with the original Naruto. This series follows the adventures of everyone’s favorite loudmouth ninja after he graduates from the academy.

In these episodes, we see Naruto set off on his journey to become Hokage, battle fearsome foes, and make plenty of friends along the way. If you’re a real completionist, we recommend checking out the movies as well, but if you’re just here for Naruto’s story, you’ll be fine sticking to the show.

Naruto in order:

Naruto (Episodes 1-101) Naruto The Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow Naruto (Episodes 102-160) Naruto The Movie: The Legend Stone of Gelel Naruto (Episodes 161-196) Naruto The Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom Naruto (Episodes 197-220)

You can watch all of Naruto with a Crunchyroll subscription right now.

Naruto Shippuden

After two and a half years of training with his master, Shippuden begins with Naruto returning to his home stronger than ever, which is good because the deadly Akatsuki is on the move. This criminal organization wants to seal all nine of the Tailed Beasts for their own nefarious purpose, and they’ve got their eyes set on Naruto’s nine-tailed fox.

Like the original Naruto, most of the Shippuden movies are pretty skippable. However, you definitely shouldn’t miss Road to Ninja because it’s great, and The Last: Naruto movie is actually canon and tells the story of how Naruto and Hinata fell in love, which becomes important to the next show Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Naruto Shippuden in order:

Naruto: Shippuden (Episodes 1-32) Naruto Shippuden: The Movie Naruto: Shippuden (Episodes 33-71) Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Bonds Naruto: Shippuden (Episodes 72-126) Naruto Shippuden The Movie: The Will of Fire Naruto: Shippuden (Episodes 127-143) Naruto Shippuden: The Lost Tower Naruto: Shippuden (Episodes 144-196) Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Blood Prison Naruto: Shippuden (Episodes 197-251) Naruto The Movie: Road to Ninja Naruto: Shippuden (Episodes 252-493) The Last: Naruto The Movie Naruto: Shippuden (Episodes 494-500)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which focuses on Naruto’s son Boruto, is where things get a little more complicated. Technically the first Boruto movie, Boruto: Naruto The Movie, was released while Shippuden was airing, but it also takes place after the first few episodes of the Boruto anime, so we’re going to place it here for the sake of consistency.

It’s also worth noting that Boruto episodes 53-66 are a more extended version of the events of Boruto: Naruto The Movie. You can watch either, but technically the version we see during the anime is the canon version of events.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in order

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Episodes 1-52) Boruto: Naruto The Movie or Boruto (Episodes 53-66) Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Episodes 67-293)

