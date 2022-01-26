Mortal Kombat 2 in the works with Moon Knight writer

A sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat has been confirmed, with Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater on board to pen the screenplay. Slater is also the developer and creator of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix. It is not currently known if star Lewis Tan or any of the rest of the cast from the 2021 action movie will be returning for the sequel.

Mortal Kombat, directed by Simon McQuoid, was released in April of last year and made just over $80 million at the box office. It hit HBO Max at the same time as theatres and reportedly is the streaming service’s number one success for a day-and-date-release. This means it was more popular at home than James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad or Godzilla vs Kong.

The appetite for various iterations of the hugely successful videogame is obviously still high, with a 1995 movie of the same name, its sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997), as well as the recent animated Mortal Kombat Legends animated movies proving popular.

Anticipation is high for many of Jeremy Slater’s upcoming projects, chief of which is obviously the Disney Plus series adaptation of Marvel’s Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. He has also written a Wile E. Coyote movie, Uprising for director Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings, Bumblebee) and Thread for producer James Wan (Aquaman, Malignant).

Videogame movies have had a rocky road over the years, but are starting to achieve more critical acclaim. Some notorious turkeys include Hitman, Max Payne, Street Fighter, Doom and Super Mario Bros. However, since 2018, things have been looking up, with Rampage, Tomb Raider (starring Alicia Vikander), Sonic the Hedgehog, Detective Pikachu and horror movie Werewolves Within all faring much better with the critics.

While we wait for more news about Mortal Kombat 2, including who will be in the cast,