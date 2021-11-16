Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, starring Ryan Reynolds, is now on Netflix

One of the best kids movies of the decade is now on Netflix. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu has been added to the streaming service, meaning you can now watch it as part of your normal subscription plan.

The first live-action film based on the pocket monsters, Detective Pikachu takes a slightly leftfield approach. Specifically, it’s not about catching them all, but rather Justice Smith’s Tim Goodman trying to find out what happened to his father. He’s accompanied by a Pikachu that only he can understand, voiced by Ryan Reynolds, and the two explore Ryme City, the setting of the Detective Pikachu adventure games.

Though there isn’t much collecting or battling, we still get many favourites from across the Pokémon franchise. Charizard, Gengar, Jigglypuff, Mewtwo, Bulbasaur, lots of favourites both old and new make appearances. You get a good history lesson on the overall lore surrounding the adorable monsters, and their relationship with us humans as well. Of course, if that doesn’t matter to you, it makes for a solid fantasy movie even if fictional mythology isn’t your thing.

Rob Letterman directed it, from a script by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Rob Letterman, and Derek Connolly. Check out a trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.”

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is available now on Netflix. If you’re more interested in the base series, here’s where to watch Pokémon, and if you’d like more in a similar vein, we have the best anime series.