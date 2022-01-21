Godzilla and MonsterVerse live-action series coming to Apple TV

The MonsterVerse is coming to Apple TV. A Godzilla live-action TV series is in the works for the streaming service, and it’ll continue the story of the blockbuster monster movie franchise.

Variety reports that the show will be about a family who uncovers ties to Monarch, the organisation dedicated to studying kaiju – dubbed ‘titans’ in this iteration – and keeping them covered up. It’s set in the wake of the 2014 action movie Godzilla, where everyone learned about these incredible creatures by the big G fighting the MUTO in San Francisco. This leaves room to cover Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and last year’s Godzilla Vs Kong as the plot goes on, should staying concurrent be the plan.

Matt Fraction, of Hawkeye and Sex Criminals fame, co-created the project with Chris Black, who’s worked on Mad Men, Outcast, and more. Black will be showrunner, while both serve as executive producers. This is being made in concert with Toho, who licensed Godzilla out to Legendary, and Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will produce on behalf of the Japanese studio.

The MonsterVerse has thus far had four cinematic installments, Kong: Skull Island being the other in addition to the above. Each has been a box office success, with Godzilla Vs Kong doing particularly well, grossing over $450 million worldwide, despite being available day-and-date on HBO Max.

So far, the features have been massive in scale and spectacle, and given the budget and approach of Apple’s Invasion, this series shouldn’t miss a beat in bringing more that awe to the small screen. Currently we don’t have a title, cast, or release window, but we’ll keep you informed.

A Skull Island anime series is also in production for Netflix. Check out the best horror movies of 2021 for more monstrous thrills.