Spider-Man: No Way Home is heading to streaming service Starz

Spider-Man: No Way Home finally has a confirmed digital release as Jeffrey Hirsch, CEO of streaming service Starz, revealed in an interview with Deadline that the highly-anticipated instalment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be available to watch on the platform “sometime in the next six months”. Which means that we can expect to see the action movie on the platform before the end of August 2022.

Where exactly the MCU Phase 4 movie would end up streaming was a topic of hot contention due to the Spider-Man franchise’s well-documented tug-of-war between Disney and Sony. Although Sony recently signed a new deal that will ensure all their Marvel films come to Disney Plus, this only came into effect at the start of 2022. This means that as a late 2021 release, No Way Home missed the deadline for Disney Plus and will not be on that streaming platform for that reason.

For Sony movies outside of Marvel, Variety report that Netflix recently emerged victorious after a two year battle with Starz to obtain exclusive rights to stream Sony Pictures’ theatrical releases in the first pay TV window. Again, however, this deal only comes into effect for Sony Pictures movies released from early 2022 onwards.

This leaves No Way Home in quite a strange limbo, where it remains part of Sony Pictures’ outgoing deal with Starz which, according to GamesRadar, saw all of Sony’s big releases from 2005 to 2021 land on Starz before any other platform.

It will be the last major Sony Pictures release to come to Starz first, and if any future Spider-Man movies come out, it is likely they would drop on Disney Plus rather than Netflix, due to Sony’s aforementioned deal with Disney that ensures Marvel movies come to Disney Plus before any other platform.

If this is all too confusing and giving you a headache, you’ll be pleased to know that the DVD and Blu-ray release of No Way Home is also on the way and can be pre-ordered now. It’s also available to pre-order on Amazon Prime Video, which suggests it will eventually drop on that streaming platform sometime after debuting on Starz.

And finally, if you haven’t seen the adventure movie yet (why haven’t you?), it’s currently still playing in theatres at the time of writing.