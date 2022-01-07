Amazon Prime cost: what is the price of an Amazon Prime Video subscription?

How much is Amazon Prime Video? Currently, we are in a golden age of streaming services from Netflix to Disney Plus; and there are plenty of platforms to pick from. But few are as jam-packed full of content as Amazon Prime.

For a set monthly fee, Prime subscribers can buy and enjoy movies and TV series, rent their favourite titles, and get access to some of the hottest shows right now, such as The Wheel of Time, The Boys and Good Omens. With the streamer being updated on the regular and with exciting news shows scheduled for release in 2022 like the Lord of the Rings TV series – it is a worthy place to spend your hard-earned cash.

But how light will your wallet be if you sign up for this streamer? Are there different payment plans available? How much do rentals or buying films cost on top of your monthly fee? It can all get overwhelming, but fear, not The Digital Fix has put its accounting hat on, and is ready to answer all your queries below.

Amazon Prime cost: what is the price of an Amazon Prime subscription?

There aren’t that many price plans or options available for Amazon Prime. However, there is more than one. Depending on what range of services you want and how often you’d like to see money deducted from your bank account, here are all the options available.

The cost for an Amazon Prime membership is:

Monthly: $12.99/£7.99 per month

Yearly: $119/£79 annually

This subscription includes a large range of services on top of access to Prime Video. services include: Prime Video, unlimited premium delivery, unlimited music streaming, unlimited reading for your smart device or Kindle, unlimited gaming, and Unlimited photo storage for your Amazon Drive.

If you aren’t fussed with all that Prime has to offer, you can also opt to only pay for Prime Video, which will only cost you $8.99/ £5.99 per month. So yeah, needless to say, you have a wide range of options at your streaming disposal.

However, unfortunately, there are some additional costs. Not everything is free in Amazon Prime Video’s library. Some movies and series require additional payment for renting and buying titles. These prices generally vary; however, renting usually costs $3.99/£3.49 and buying a film on Amazon Prime is normally $14.99/£13.99.

Amazon Prime trial: is there a free trial for Amazon Prime?

Yes! Amazon Prime lets you have a 30-day full free trial of all its services – a true blessing for all our bank accounts. If you want to sign up for your own trial immediately, you can click our link here. A month of free TV and banging movies, I mean come on, what are you waiting for?

Amazon Prime app: how do I access Amazon Prime on my TV?

The Amazon Video app is available for a number of smart TVs. To set up your account on your own home cinema is super easy as a result. Simply download the app, punch in your Amazon account details and voila – you’ve got Amazon Prime in your living room.

You are also in luck if you have a streaming stick or box as Amazon Prime is compatible with most. Be it from Amazon’s own Fire Stick to Roku or even Apple TV; the streaming service can be easily accessed and enjoyed by your whole household.

The Amazon app also lets you enjoy TV series and movies on the go, being compatible with smartphones, tablets and PC/ Macs. It is all very convenient, right?

And there you have it. Everything you need to know about how much Amazon Prime costs. If you want to look over your streaming options, here are our guides on the price of Netflix and the price of Disney Plus.