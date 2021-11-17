Spider-Man fans think Harry Osborn’s Green Goblin is in No Way Home

The villains of the multiverse assembled in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. We got a better look at Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and his deadly new tentacles, the Green Goblin returned to drop bombs, and Electro showed off his new comic book-inspired look – also Sandman and Lizard are there, too, I guess?

One villain who’s got tongues wagging, though, is the Green Goblin. In a blink, and you’ll miss it moment, Gobby can be seen zipping through the air on his glider as he chucks a load of razor-edged bats at someone we’re guessing is Spider-Man. In the scene, the Goblin isn’t wearing his usual mask; instead wearing what seems to be goggles and an altered version of his flight suit.

This has got a section of the fan base thinking that Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn isn’t the only member of the family to take a trip to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They think it might be Harry Osborn who wore similar goggles in Spider-Man 3 when he took on the mantle of the ‘New Goblin’.

Check out the fans who think Harry Osborn is in No Way Home here:

While it’s a nice fan theory, we don’t think it’s got much backing it up. Sure, there’s a passing resemblance to the New Goblin, but you can clearly see he’s wearing the traditional green getup under his hoodie and the Goblin Glider is definitely Norman’s.

Were we to guess who this is, we’d hazard that it’s Norman who, like Ock, has had an MCU upgrade. It looks to us that whoever is in the image is wearing a purple tunic or hoodie, which is part of the Green Goblin’s iconic comic book look.

As for the lack of a goblin mask? Well, look, let’s be honest, without the nostalgia goggles, the Raimi-verse helmet looks a bit goofy. For years fans joked that Dafoe’s face was scarier than the helmet, and covering it was a mistake. This could be Kevin Feige just fixing a historical wrong.

Two people who didn’t make an appearance in the trailer were Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. While fans were disappointed there’s evidence that they may have been edited out of the trailer to keep their appearance a surprise.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theatres on December 15.