Tom Holland confirms Jamie Foxx is in Spider-Man: No Way Home

If there’s one person you shouldn’t trust with a secret, it’s Tom Holland. The man’s leakier than a broken colander, and true to form, he’s let slip another spoiler. Holland officially confirmed that Jamie Foxx is making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland dropped the news in an interview with Total Film. The outlet asked him how he felt working with such a massive cast, full of revered actors when he accidentally revealed Foxx is in the film.

“Everyone puts their trousers on in the same way in the morning,” he said. “It was interesting having those guys come in because they have certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and… I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys.”

The news that Foxx is returning won’t come as a massive shock to dedicated fans of the Wallcrawler. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news he was in talks to appear in the film in 2020, but it was Foxx who confirmed he was going to reprise the role of Electro.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Foxx shared an ominous image of Electro glaring down at three Spider-Men. He captioned the post: “Tell Spidey let’s run it back! Super excited to be part of the new Marvel Spider-Man instalment. Can’t wait for y’all to check the new one. I won’t be blue in this one! But a thousand percent badass!”

First introduced in 2014’s Amazing Spider-Man 2, Electro starts off as the nebish Max Dillon. An accident involving an enhanced electric eel changes him into a living lightning bolt caple of literally bringing the thunder. Electro is just one of several villains returning for Far From Home. So far, we’ve had Doctor Octopus, Electro, and some version of the Green Goblin confirmed. It’s widely rumoured that Sandman and the Lizard are also set to return.

The question now is, will Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield be getting their red and blue pyjamas out of the attic and swinging back onto the big screen?

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theatres on December 17. While you wait, why not check out our list of the best action movies.