Spider-Man: No Way Home gets earlier UK release date

Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to UK theatres earlier than previously expected. The new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie will now coming to British screens on December 15, a full two days ahead of schedule.

There had been some rumblings this was happening when theatre chains start listing the new release date, but Sony has just confirmed the change to Digital Spy. No specific reason was given, however, there’s probably some playful Hollywood maths involved – if the action movie opens on a Wednesday, then it gets five days at the box office before its opening weekend is counted. A sneaky method of competing for the biggest first weekend box office of the year, but an effective one that let’s fans see Spidey sooner.

This isn’t the only excitement happening around Peter Parker at the moment, either. A new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is imminent, with an event happening on November 16 to debut the footage. the last trailer gave us Alfred Molina, what could the next one bring? We’ll have to wait and see.

What we might not get is Andrew Garfield, who’s adamant that he’s not appearing again as Spider-Man. “It’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in,” Garfield told Variety.

Someone else we know is definitely involved is Benedict Cumberbatch, who’s playing Doctor Strange in the Marvel Phase 4 movie. He joins Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in the supporting cast.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to theatres in the UK on December 15, while the US release date of December 17 remains unchanged