The prototype Sam Raimi Green Goblin mask is still terrifying

A recent Instagram post (shared on Screen Rant) from a movie prop collector has revealed that the prototype Green Goblin mask from Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man film is still in mint condition – and still terrifying.

As speculation is currently rife about which characters from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films could crossover to the MCU multiverse, fans are hoping to see another glimpse of Willem Dafoe’s iconic iteration of the Green Goblin – which appears to be confirmed by the most recent trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. But the original design of the character – for the movies – could have been quite different.

Patrick Hearty, who collects costumes and props from films, shared this post;

Hearty explains that it was a prototype Green Goblin design, made before Willem Dafoe was even cast, which shows that the character could have gone in quite a different direction. The mask was developed by Stan Winston Studios, and Amalgamated Dynamics – who would go on to work on Spider-Man 2 and 3.

The Green Goblin mask features huge pointed ears and protruding, bulbous orange eyes that would have been operated by animatronics – arguably a more creepy look than the final design we saw in Raimi’s movie. The mask was apparently dropped due to being uncomfortable and taking a long time to apply.

Raimi will be returning to the comic-book world by directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – slated for a 2022 release. Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on 17 December, 2021.