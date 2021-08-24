Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer brings back Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus

Peter Parker just can’t catch a break. The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is finally here, and Peter’s wish for nobody to know his identity seems to break the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Oh dear.

A brief refresher: at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, J Jonah Jameson, as played by J.K. Simmons, tells the world that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is Spider-Man. Suddenly, Peter’s a celebrity, and it’s putting an obvious strain on all his family and friends. As seen in the No Way Home trailer, Peter goes to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help reversing the damage. The good doctor proposes a spell, but Peter keeps interrupting the ritual, and the results are less than desired.

Something’s gone haywire, and now the multiverse is collapsing, or exploding, or something. Anyway, villains from throughout the live-action Spidey flicks are showing up. We have a bomb from the Green Goblin – Willem Dafoe? He’s not saying – and at the end, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, from Spider-Man 2, pays Peter a visit. We challenge anyone not to get a little giddy when Molina says “Hello, Peter”.

It’s believed that Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, as well as Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and who knows who else. Various rumours have touted this trailer’s arrival since June, and just like Peter, it’s made quite the entrance.

The action movie sequel is drawing from the Loki ending, where the multiverse is fragmenting thanks to Kang the Conqueror. It’s part of Marvel Phase 4, and given his presence, we can expect it to tie pretty strongly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Of course, this still leaves the question of Sony’s Spider-verse, which continues soon with Venom 2. The Morbius trailer has Michael Keaton’s Vulture, and if a cineplex synopsis is to be believe, Simmons’ J Jonah is appearing too. Back in May, a Sony executive said there’s a plan to all of this, alluding to some further cooperation between Sony and Marvel.

“There actually is a plan,” Sanford Panitch, motion picture group president at Sony Pictures, told Variety. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theatres December 17. If you can’t wait for some Marvel antics, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives September 3.