Old faces return in new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally hit the web. The short teaser for Spider-Man’s third Marvel Cinematic Universe outing debuted at a fan event in LA before being released online for Spidey fans across the world to enjoy.

The exciting new trailer saw more action, more sorcerous shenanigans, and revealed a few old faces. No way Home will pick up way Far From left off with Peter’s secret identity exposed to the world. A less than ideal situation when you have as many enemies as Peter, so he goes to Doctor Strange to make the world forget he’s Spider-Man.

Unfortunately, you have to be very specific with spells. When Peter realises the magic will erase his friend’s memories, he interferes and accidentally causes the multiverse to collapse in on itself. This has the disastrous side-effect of releasing various old Spider-Man villains, including Doctor Octopus, Electro, and the Green Goblin, all of whom have got beef with the Wallcrawler Oops? Will Spidey be able to stop them? Well, we’ll have to watch and find out.

Starring Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx, the film is jam-packed with more A-Listers than Elton John’s Oscar party, and director Jon Watts has promised it will be the Avengers: Endgame of Spider-Man movies.

What that means for the future of the franchise, we don’t know. Holland has said that working on No Way Home was bittersweet and that the cast treated it as the end of an era. Holland’s Spider-Man contract is up, and he’s been quite coy on if he’ll return to the role.

In an interview with USA Today, he explained he planned on taking a well-deserved break after the Spider-Man press tour was done. “I’m gonna go home and just enjoy some time,” he said. “You know – it’s the first time since I signed on to Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract with someone. I might go skiing because that’s something I’ve not really been allowed to do because it’s obviously a dangerous sport and I have to make sure that I’m fit and healthy and ready to work. I’m just gonna go home and see where the wind takes me.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is part of Marvel’s Phase 4 and will be released in cinemas here in the UK on December 15 and on December 17 in the US.