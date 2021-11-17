Spider-Man fans convinced Maguire and Garfield were edited out of new No Way Home trailer

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is finally here. While the trailer was jam-packed with old Spidey villains making the leap to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, two faces were conspicuous by their absence. Yes, despite the promise of random bloggers online, neither Andrew Garfield nor Tobey Maguire made an appearance. Or did they? Because eagle-eyed fans have spotted something in the action movie’s new teaser.

During the scene where Spidey (Tom Holland) is leaping toward Electro, Lizard, and Sandman – in what we’re guessing is the climactic battle – the reptilian rogue seems to get clobbered by an invisible force. Fans have convinced themselves that the bosses at Sony and Marvel Studios have edited the trailer to cut out Garfield and Maguire’s return.

It wouldn’t be the first time Marvel Studios has done this. It removed certain stones from Thanos’s gauntlet in the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War as well as the Hulk. It is odd that one Spider-Man is fighting three villains, and the shot does seem strangely wide. That said, in the comics, Spidey’s fought all of these villains at once and lived to tell the tale, so maybe they’re just being true to the source material?

In the UK and US versions of the trailer, it’s worth noting that the Lizard doesn’t get hit by something. If Twitter’s to be believed (and who would lie on the internet?), the shot only happens in a Brazilian teaser.

Lizard getting punched by an *invisible* Spider-Man in the #NoWayHome Brazilian trailer 🤯😳 pic.twitter.com/bBBEo2num3 — RED (Trevor’s Version)☭ ❤️‍🔥 (@oomfology) November 17, 2021

This may be true, or the digital equivalent of ‘I have a girlfriend she just goes to a different school’. We honestly don’t know. None of the official trailers we’ve seen had the scene, but we were able to find it on social media quite quickly, again though not from an official source.

It wouldn’t be the first time that trailers or images were edited to give scoopers clout, but if that’s the case in this particular example, it looks pretty professional. Honestly, it probably is real but maybe take a pinch of salt before telling your mates that it proves Spider-Man: No Way Home is a live-action Spider-Verse movie.

We’ll find out for sure when Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in the UK on November 15. If you can’t get enough Marvel, check out our guides on the Phase 4 movies Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Panther 2.