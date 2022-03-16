Netflix’s Marvel shows are streaming on Disney Plus now

When the Netflix Marvel shows left the streaming service in February, fans were devastated. Luckily, popular TV series‘ like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and more weren’t left in streaming limbo for long, as they’ve now been added to Disney Plus in the UK, Ireland, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand as of March 16, 2022.

Categorised under ‘The Defenders Saga’, fans are now able to watch all available seasons of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Punisher, Luke Cage and The Defenders — the latter of which contains a crossover of different characters from all of these shows. As well as this, every series of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD are also available to stream on the platform. According to a press release by Disney Plus, these shows will be available across all Disney Plus markets beyond the aforementioned countries later this year.

These Netflix shows will be joining a vastly-growing portfolio of Disney Plus original series from Marvel already on the platform. These include WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, the animated series What If…? as well as Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk. which are expected to drop on the platform later this year.

Given how graphic certain scenes of The Defenders shows can be, Disney Plus reiterated in its press release that there is a vast range of parental controls available to keep things age-appropriate.

“Robust parental controls ensure that Disney Plus remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Subscribers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles, alongside the already existing Kid Profiles, to give parents and guardians peace of mind,” the statement read.

This integration of The Defenders under the Disney Plus umbrella gives renewed hope of these characters’ integration into the MCU, which seems more likely than ever after Matt Murdock/Daredevil made a cameo in the recent Phase 4 film Spider-Man: No Way Home. Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock/Daredevil is hoping this is just the start of his integration into the MCU, but whether he or other Defenders appear in any future shows remains to be seen.